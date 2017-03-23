BOOK RELEASE : ‘White crane lend me your wings’ by Dr. T.Y Pemba The book release for White crane lend me your wings written by the late Dr. T.Y Pemba was held at the Manjushree Centre for Tibetan Culture in Darjeeling, on the 18th of March.The Chief Guest, Father Kinley, Father Provincial and Venerable Nawang Tenzing, the Guest of honour, spoke at length […] 7,660 total views, 2,364 views today

MISSING: Man missing from Salugara Vikash Gurung, age 47 yrs is missing from Salugara since 14th March. If anyone has seen him or knows about him, please contact on 7908393093 or 9733182343 / 9800895704 20,584 total views, 2,364 views today 20,584 total views, 2,364 views today

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNG FOOTBALLPLAYERS 2 Times Indian Super League (ISL), Champions Atletico de Kolkata’s Grassroot coaches will be coming to Kalimpong on the 18th March to select young players born on 2004,2005, 2006 and 2007. 24,851 total views, 2,364 views today 24,851 total views, 2,364 views today

When celebrating 40th marriage anniversary in Kalimpong Mamata Chakraborty from Kolkata shares her saddest incident of her life held in Kalimpong recently… she writes: I wanted to share this incident with a wider audience – we all know medical treatment is a challenge and everyone living in these beautiful hills face it as a part of life […] 62,856 total views, 4,728 views today