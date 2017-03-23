Latest update March 23rd, 2017 2:58 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Politics

Harka rejects tie-up possibility

Harka rejects tie-up possibility

Mar 23, 2017 Comments Off on Harka rejects tie-up possibility

Writes: Vivek Chhetri Darjeeling, March. 22: The Trinamul Congress has suffered a jolt in the hills with the Jana Andolan Party rejecting an oblique offer by the ruling party for an alliance to fight coming municipal elections. 4,639 total views, 98 views today
Read More
Gautam Deb lays stone of tourist complex in Darjeeling

Gautam Deb lays stone of tourist complex in...

Mar 21, 2017 Comments Off on Gautam Deb lays stone of tourist complex in Darjeeling

Arup Biswas woos voters in Kurseong

Arup Biswas woos voters in Kurseong

Mar 21, 2017 Comments Off on Arup Biswas woos voters in Kurseong

By this month, Mirik will be declared sub-division: Minister Aroop

By this month, Mirik will be declared...

Mar 21, 2017 Comments Off on By this month, Mirik will be declared sub-division: Minister Aroop

Agitation for small states

Agitation for small states

Mar 21, 2017 Comments Off on Agitation for small states

GTA bar on teachers

GTA bar on teachers

Mar 20, 2017 Comments Off on GTA bar on teachers

General

Darjeeling shivers in unusual spring chill

Darjeeling shivers in unusual spring chill

Mar 21, 2017 Comments Off on Darjeeling shivers in unusual spring chill

Writes: Deep Gazmer DARJEELING: Darjeeling shivered on Monday morning as the minimum temperature nosedived to 4°C. The maximum temperature did rise to 16°C but thundershowers in the hill station and snowfall in the upper reaches drove tourists and locals indoors after sunset. With thunderstorms...
Read More
Workers Warn – “we will occupy vacant land”, as Simulbarie Tea Estate Remains Shut Since January 31

Workers Warn – “we will occupy vacant...

Mar 21, 2017 Comments Off on Workers Warn – “we will occupy vacant land”, as Simulbarie Tea Estate Remains Shut Since January 31

Experts to examine LPG geyser system at sealed Kurseong hotel

Experts to examine LPG geyser system at sealed...

Mar 19, 2017 Comments Off on Experts to examine LPG geyser system at sealed Kurseong hotel

Death strikes hill hotel again

Death strikes hill hotel again

Mar 18, 2017 Comments Off on Death strikes hill hotel again

Fire destroys famed Makaibari bungalow

Fire destroys famed Makaibari bungalow

Mar 17, 2017 Comments Off on Fire destroys famed Makaibari bungalow

Snowfall greets tourists in Sandakphu, Bengal’s highest point

Snowfall greets tourists in Sandakphu,...

Mar 12, 2017 Comments Off on Snowfall greets tourists in Sandakphu, Bengal’s highest point

Entertainment

“PARKHI RAHEY TIMILAI” by Pema Lama

“PARKHI RAHEY TIMILAI” by Pema Lama

Feb 03, 2017 Comments Off on “PARKHI RAHEY TIMILAI” by Pema Lama

Darjeeling’s darling, immensely loved and renowned singer Pema Lama takes you on musical sojourn decorated with memoirs of an everlasting love locked up in blissful moments. When the person you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. “PARKHI RAHEY TIMILAI” his second cinematic...
Read More
“JUJU ON THAT BEAT” – a rendition

“JUJU ON THAT BEAT” – a...

Jan 15, 2017 Comments Off on “JUJU ON THAT BEAT” – a rendition

“SAMJHERA” from Yathartha Jiwan Ko by Sunny Rawat

“SAMJHERA” from Yathartha Jiwan Ko by...

Jan 11, 2017 Comments Off on “SAMJHERA” from Yathartha Jiwan Ko by Sunny Rawat

“ROMEO & JULIET” by Amir Rai

“ROMEO & JULIET” by Amir Rai

Jan 10, 2017 Comments Off on “ROMEO & JULIET” by Amir Rai

“BHIJYO PARELI” by Moksh

“BHIJYO PARELI” by Moksh

Jan 08, 2017 Comments Off on “BHIJYO PARELI” by Moksh

Columns

  • Formation of Kalimpong District Underlines the Case for Gorkhaland Statehood
    Formation of Kalimpong District Underlines the Case for Gorkhaland...

    Feb 21, 2017 Comments Off on Formation of Kalimpong District Underlines the Case for Gorkhaland Statehood

    Writes: Upendra In a welcome move, the Bengal government has, of late, understood the need for forming smaller administrative units to ensure a more equitable and fast-paced development. More often than not, large...
    Read More
  • How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim
    How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim

    Jan 28, 2017 Comments Off on How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim

    Writes: Upendra Not many are aware that today – Jan 25th – is Celebrated as the National Tourism Day in our country, and this very fact that people are unaware of it being National Tourism Day today perhaps...
    Read More
  • Why Morons Like Dilip Ghosh and Their Opinion Shouldn’t Matter
    Why Morons Like Dilip Ghosh and Their Opinion Shouldn’t Matter

    Jan 01, 2017 Comments Off on Why Morons Like Dilip Ghosh and Their Opinion Shouldn’t Matter

    Writes: Upendra How many of you are aware of the fact that when a tea garden worker dies, and his/her body needs to be buried, they cannot simply do so? That the family concerned has to apply for a piece of the land to...
    Read More
  • The Gorkhaland Bill – Can SS Ahluwalia Place It?
    The Gorkhaland Bill – Can SS Ahluwalia Place It?

    Dec 15, 2016 Comments Off on The Gorkhaland Bill – Can SS Ahluwalia Place It?

    Writes: Upendra A claim by a few anti-Gorkhaland and TMC supported Facebook pages has gone viral since yesterday evening. The 2 line post claims “”में नहीं कर सकता” – says...
    Read More
  • STRIKING AT THE HEART OF THE BEAST – Why Demonetization Was Necessary
    STRIKING AT THE HEART OF THE BEAST – Why Demonetization Was Necessary

    Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on STRIKING AT THE HEART OF THE BEAST – Why Demonetization Was Necessary

    Writes: Upendra India is a land of plenty – we have plentiful natural and human resources to make ours one of the richest nations in the world. But at the same time our country abounds in those who dodge taxes,...
    Read More
  • The Sishnu Chronicles – A Tribute to 90s Parents and Teachers
    The Sishnu Chronicles – A Tribute to 90s Parents and Teachers

    Jul 30, 2016 Comments Off on The Sishnu Chronicles – A Tribute to 90s Parents and Teachers

    Writes: Bal Krishna Growing up in Darjeeling today is very different than how we grew up. Today parents believe in raising their children in an environment so protected that even when they are wrong, they take a stand...
    Read More
  • Of Roti, Matar, Alu Dum, Kofta, Bun, Puri, Pakora and More
    Of Roti, Matar, Alu Dum, Kofta, Bun, Puri, Pakora and More

    Jul 03, 2016 Comments Off on Of Roti, Matar, Alu Dum, Kofta, Bun, Puri, Pakora and More

    Writes: Bal Krishna Nostalgia can hit in many different forms, at times it’s a song, at times a smell, may be a restaurant, or a even a bar… this pic brought back flood of memories from my childhood days, and I am...
    Read More
  • The View Intimate – Darjeeling and the story of “Concrete Jungle”
    The View Intimate – Darjeeling and the story of “Concrete...

    Mar 31, 2016 Comments Off on The View Intimate – Darjeeling and the story of “Concrete Jungle”

    The View Intimate – Darjeeling and the story of “Concrete Jungle” A dissent: Bal Krishna Darjeeling inspires many emotions, and perhaps the most common emotion that people who are from Darjeeling...
    Read More
  • That ‪Darjeeling‬ Weirdness: Things People Say
    That ‪Darjeeling‬ Weirdness: Things People Say

    Feb 21, 2016 Comments Off on That ‪Darjeeling‬ Weirdness: Things People Say

    Writes: Bal Krishna I am not sure how many of you have heard of Kalyan sir from St. Roberts, but for me he is a legend, as he personifies the amazingly weird things that people in Darjeeling tend to say randomly. Even...
    Read More
  • The Infinite Charms of Our Local Stores
    The Infinite Charms of Our Local Stores

    Feb 01, 2016 Comments Off on The Infinite Charms of Our Local Stores

    Writes: Bal Krishna My friend, whom I cannot name, once said “Only in Darjeeling, Sunday, may not just mean a day”… Yesterday I bumped into her and we got into talking about growing up. Much like me, she is a...
    Read More
  • Inalienable constitutional rights of Darjeeling & Dooars statehood activists
    Inalienable constitutional rights of Darjeeling & Dooars statehood...

    Feb 25, 2014 Comments Off on Inalienable constitutional rights of Darjeeling & Dooars statehood activists

    Written by hillman the analyst Inalienable constitutional rights of Darjeeling & Dooars statehood activists This article has been compiled in order to educate the general public and the statehood activists, across...
    Read More
  • New List of Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim decides the fate of Gorkhaland
    New List of Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim decides the fate of Gorkhaland

    Feb 22, 2014 Comments Off on New List of Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim decides the fate of Gorkhaland

    “New List of Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim decides the fate of Gorkhaland” Reverting back to this writer’s article of 9 Oct 2013 “New List of Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim decides the fate of Gorkhaland” which...
    Read More
  • Darjeeling Sikkim merger unwarranted.
    Darjeeling Sikkim merger unwarranted.

    Jan 17, 2014 Comments Off on Darjeeling Sikkim merger unwarranted.

    The political history of Darjeeling District dating back to the period of its establishment in 1866/67 as an administrative unit in British (India?) which require to be deeply studied if at all any question of the...
    Read More
  • 1940’s: Scramble for Darjeeling – Part II
    1940’s: Scramble for Darjeeling – Part II

    Feb 28, 2015 Comments Off on 1940’s: Scramble for Darjeeling – Part II

    1940’s: Scramble for Darjeeling – Part II Writes Sudha Sidhaarth Tamang While assessing the pros and cons of ‘The Chief Commissioners Province’, it was; without a second thought the most rational alternative...
    Read More
  • Rewriting history – Part II
    Rewriting history – Part II

    Feb 25, 2014 Comments Off on Rewriting history – Part II

    Written by Sudha Sidhaarth Tamang REWRITING HISTORY PART – II The early 1920’s had marked another epoch in the colourful history of Darjeeling.  Sardar Bahadur S.W. Laden la, was to leave Darjeeling for Tibet,...
    Read More
  • Options After Uri : Hot Pursuit, Cold Start or Just Cold Feet
    Options After Uri : Hot Pursuit, Cold Start or Just Cold Feet

    Sep 28, 2016 Comments Off on Options After Uri : Hot Pursuit, Cold Start or Just Cold Feet

    Writes: NN Ojha Uri, the small tehsil town under Baramula district of Jammu & Kashmir is no less beautiful a place than the rest of the state, especially the valley of Kashmir. With its population of just above...
    Read More
  • Gorkhaland‬ : Support, Opposition & Lip Sympathy
    Gorkhaland‬ : Support, Opposition & Lip Sympathy

    Jul 18, 2016 Comments Off on Gorkhaland‬ : Support, Opposition & Lip Sympathy

    Writes: NN Ojha It is precisely five years since the tripartite agreement setting up GTA was signed between the Government of India, Government of West Bengal and the GJMM. Incidentally 18 July 2011 too was a Monday...
    Read More
  • Glimpses of Early Buddhist Literature: A humble tribute to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on his 81st Birth Day
    Glimpses of Early Buddhist Literature: A humble tribute to His Holiness...

    Jul 06, 2016 Comments Off on Glimpses of Early Buddhist Literature: A humble tribute to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on his 81st Birth Day

    Writes: NN Ojha Emergence of Gautam Buddha on the spiritual scene more than two and a half millennia ago was a turning point for mankind in more than one ways. He freed religion, (to borrow Tagore’s expression),...
    Read More
  • Gautam Buddha And His Scientific Spiritualism
    Gautam Buddha And His Scientific Spiritualism

    May 21, 2016 Comments Off on Gautam Buddha And His Scientific Spiritualism

    BUDDHA PURNIMA SPECIAL: Gautam Buddha And His Scientific Spiritualism Writes: NN Ojha Sixth century B.C. has a special place in the history of mankind. Some of the leading thinkers ever produced by human race lived in...
    Read More
  • Election 2016 : Fighting With Battle lines Blurred
    Election 2016 : Fighting With Battle lines Blurred

    Mar 22, 2016 Comments Off on Election 2016 : Fighting With Battle lines Blurred

    Writes: NN OJha After nearly seven decades of democratic functioning elections in India offer more anticipation than excitement. They come at fixed intervals with a rather boring frequency and go almost unnoticed. The...
    Read More
  • Formation of Kalimpong District Underlines the Case for Gorkhaland Statehood
    Formation of Kalimpong District Underlines the Case for Gorkhaland...

    Feb 21, 2017 Comments Off on Formation of Kalimpong District Underlines the Case for Gorkhaland Statehood

    Writes: Upendra In a welcome move, the Bengal government has, of late, understood the need for forming smaller administrative units to ensure a more equitable and fast-paced development. More often than not, large...
    Read More
  • How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim
    How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim

    Jan 28, 2017 Comments Off on How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim

    Writes: Upendra Not many are aware that today – Jan 25th – is Celebrated as the National Tourism Day in our country, and this very fact that people are unaware of it being National Tourism Day today perhaps...
    Read More
  • Why Morons Like Dilip Ghosh and Their Opinion Shouldn’t Matter
    Why Morons Like Dilip Ghosh and Their Opinion Shouldn’t Matter

    Jan 01, 2017 Comments Off on Why Morons Like Dilip Ghosh and Their Opinion Shouldn’t Matter

    Writes: Upendra How many of you are aware of the fact that when a tea garden worker dies, and his/her body needs to be buried, they cannot simply do so? That the family concerned has to apply for a piece of the land to...
    Read More
  • The Gorkhaland Bill – Can SS Ahluwalia Place It?
    The Gorkhaland Bill – Can SS Ahluwalia Place It?

    Dec 15, 2016 Comments Off on The Gorkhaland Bill – Can SS Ahluwalia Place It?

    Writes: Upendra A claim by a few anti-Gorkhaland and TMC supported Facebook pages has gone viral since yesterday evening. The 2 line post claims “”में नहीं कर सकता” – says...
    Read More
  • STRIKING AT THE HEART OF THE BEAST – Why Demonetization Was Necessary
    STRIKING AT THE HEART OF THE BEAST – Why Demonetization Was Necessary

    Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on STRIKING AT THE HEART OF THE BEAST – Why Demonetization Was Necessary

    Writes: Upendra India is a land of plenty – we have plentiful natural and human resources to make ours one of the richest nations in the world. But at the same time our country abounds in those who dodge taxes,...
    Read More

Have your say

  • When celebrating 40th marriage anniversary in Kalimpong
    When celebrating 40th marriage anniversary in Kalimpong

    Mar 13, 2017 Comments Off on When celebrating 40th marriage anniversary in Kalimpong

    Mamata Chakraborty from Kolkata shares her saddest incident of her life held in Kalimpong recently… she writes: I wanted to share this incident with a wider audience – we all know medical treatment is a...
    Read More
  • MEMORIES
    MEMORIES

    Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on MEMORIES

    Writes: SANGHARSH BOMZON Transition from a kid to an adult results in a multitude of personal experience which we carry with us throughout our life in the form of memories. We possess all type of memories whether good...
    Read More
  • Some Food For Thought to Mr. Amar Singh Rai
    Some Food For Thought to Mr. Amar Singh Rai

    Feb 19, 2017 Comments Off on Some Food For Thought to Mr. Amar Singh Rai

    Writes: May Aairah Jab apna shikka khota ho toh, what is this fuss about whom to blame or not… The agitation for Gorkhaland started when I wasn’t even born, I have heard stories, read articles and learned...
    Read More

Editorial

  • District of Kalimpong, Congratulation!
    District of Kalimpong, Congratulation!

    Feb 14, 2017 Comments Off on District of Kalimpong, Congratulation!

    Editorial: DarjeelingTimes Officially, Kalimpong is now one of the districts of West Bengal, it has been carved out of Darjeeling district. February 14, 2017, a new milestone in the history of Kalimpong, after its...
    Read More

FLASH NEWS

BOOK RELEASE : ‘White crane lend me your wings’ by Dr. T.Y Pemba

March 21, 2017

The book release for White crane lend me your wings written by the late Dr. T.Y Pemba was held at the Manjushree Centre for Tibetan Culture in Darjeeling, on the 18th of March.The Chief Guest, Father Kinley, Father Provincial and Venerable Nawang Tenzing, the Guest of honour, spoke at length […]

7,799 total views, 98 views today

MISSING: Man missing from Salugara

March 17, 2017

Vikash Gurung, age 47 yrs is missing from Salugara since 14th March. If anyone has seen him or knows about him, please contact on 7908393093 or 9733182343 / 9800895704 20,723 total views, 98 views today

20,723 total views, 98 views today

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNG FOOTBALLPLAYERS

March 15, 2017

2 Times Indian Super League (ISL), Champions Atletico de Kolkata’s Grassroot coaches will be coming to Kalimpong on the 18th March to select young players born on 2004,2005, 2006 and 2007. 24,990 total views, 98 views today

24,990 total views, 98 views today

When celebrating 40th marriage anniversary in Kalimpong

March 13, 2017

Mamata Chakraborty from Kolkata shares her saddest incident of her life held in Kalimpong recently… she writes: I wanted to share this incident with a wider audience – we all know medical treatment is a challenge and everyone living in these beautiful hills face it as a part of life […]

63,134 total views, 196 views today

MAJOR FIRE ENGULFS DAIRY, JOREBUNGLOW

March 5, 2017

Major fire has broken out in Syaldara near Dairy, in Jorebunglow. Thankfully locals have been able to bring the fire under control, but there has been no response from the fire department so far. 52,509 total views, 98 views today

52,509 total views, 98 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress