BOOK RELEASE : ‘White crane lend me your wings’ by Dr. T.Y Pemba
March 21, 2017
The book release for White crane lend me your wings written by the late Dr. T.Y Pemba was held at the Manjushree Centre for Tibetan Culture in Darjeeling, on the 18th of March.The Chief Guest, Father Kinley, Father Provincial and Venerable Nawang Tenzing, the Guest of honour, spoke at length […]
MISSING: Man missing from Salugara
March 17, 2017
Vikash Gurung, age 47 yrs is missing from Salugara since 14th March. If anyone has seen him or knows about him, please contact on 7908393093 or 9733182343 / 9800895704
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNG FOOTBALLPLAYERS
March 15, 2017
2 Times Indian Super League (ISL), Champions Atletico de Kolkata's Grassroot coaches will be coming to Kalimpong on the 18th March to select young players born on 2004,2005, 2006 and 2007.
When celebrating 40th marriage anniversary in Kalimpong
March 13, 2017
Mamata Chakraborty from Kolkata shares her saddest incident of her life held in Kalimpong recently… she writes: I wanted to share this incident with a wider audience – we all know medical treatment is a challenge and everyone living in these beautiful hills face it as a part of life […]
MAJOR FIRE ENGULFS DAIRY, JOREBUNGLOW
March 5, 2017
Major fire has broken out in Syaldara near Dairy, in Jorebunglow. Thankfully locals have been able to bring the fire under control, but there has been no response from the fire department so far.
