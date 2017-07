अनिश्चितकालीन बन्द जारी रहने, 15 जुलाईदेखि गोर्खाल्याण्डको मांगमा आमरण अनसन

MOB SET ABLAZE PANCHAYAT OFFICE Pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Wednesday set ablaze a panchayat office in Mirik sub-division and damaged a few government vehicles on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown. 35,661 total views, 3,312 views today Comments comments 35,661 total views, 3,312 views today

ONE MORE MARTYR OF GORKHALAND 36 year old Ashok Tamang who was injured in the scuffle between the GJM and security forces on July 8, passed away in a Hospital in Tadong, Sikkim. His body was brought to his residence located at Lowis Jubilee Complex in Darjeeling today. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Strike to continue, hunger strike by leaders Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) meeting is concluded in Mirik. Following Resolutions are unanimously taken at the meeting:

FUNERAL RALLIES HELD People of Darjeeling took part in a funeral procession in Darjeeling on Sunday. The funeral procession of Suraj Bhusal was brought out from Tungsung, the funeral procession of Samir Gurung was brought out from Singamari. Both the processions converged at the Chowrasta and went down to the Chowk Bazar. Army […]