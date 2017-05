SAD: DR. LALITA RAI AHMED PASSES AWAY Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace! 9,157 total views, 4,217 views today […] 9,157 total views, 4,217 views today

SEVERE WEATHER IN THE HILLS! Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a […] 9,046 total views, 4,206 views today

“Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!” Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms. 29,810 total views, 5,501 views today Comments comments 29,810 total views, 5,501 views today

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 27,191 total views, 4,195 views today Comments comments 27,191 total views, 4,195 views today