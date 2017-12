मलाई लागेको बेठिक

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 601 total views, 601 views today Comments comments 601 total views, 601 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday.

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung's involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt. "We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation," senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today.

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house.