WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 13,419 total views, 4,393 views today Comments comments 13,419 total views, 4,393 views today

Let’s Green Darjeeling Organise Free Health Camps Let’s Green Darjeeling (LGD) organised free health camps at Singla village (North Tukvar) on Sunday (30th April) and in Kurseong near Dowhill on Monday (1st May). 10,826 total views, 3,342 views today Comments comments 10,826 total views, 3,342 views today

Kalimpong Half Marathon 2017 organized by ‘Run with Roshni Foundation’ Third Kalimpong Half Marathon (KHM) or the first Half Marathon after Kalimpong has been declared a district was organised by ‘Run with Roshni Foundation’ (RWRF) on 1st May, 2017. 10,837 total views, 3,340 views today Comments comments 10,837 total views, 3,340 views today