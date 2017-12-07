3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 739 total views, 739 views today Comments comments 739 total views, 739 views today

SC HEARING ON A WRIT BY ROSHAN GIRI ON DEC. 11 On December 11, 2017 the Honourable Chief Justice of India will be hearing a writ filed by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, who has sought the apex court's intervention seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into multiple bomb blasts that rocked Darjeeling region in the month of August, and […]

SC TO HEAR A WRIT ON DEC 8 ON BARUN BHUJEL CASE Supreme Court will be hearing on 8th of December a writ filed by Ms. Sabita Bhujel the wife of late Kalimpong Municipality councillor who died in police custody on the 26th of October, 2017. Accusing the West Bengal government and jail authorities of torture and criminal neglect, Ms. Sabita Bhujel […]

SC NEXT HEARING ON BIMAL GURUNG ON DEC 11 A hearing into the ongoing Bimal Gurung case was scheduled for tomorrow, but it has been adjourned to the 11th of December, 2017.