33 GJM supporters arrested for murder attempt, vandalism in Darjeeling

The Darjeeling Police on Saturday arrested 33 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters on charges of attempt to murder and vandalism.

They were also produced in Siliguri Court today.

Earlier on Sept 9, 11 leaders of GJM were arrested on the same charges.

The GJM leaders were arrested after allegations were leveled against them for rioting using fire arms, vandalism of government offices, arson and attempt to murder, against Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 325, 326, 307, 333, 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been forwarded to the Siliguri ACJM court on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, a delegation of the GJM and Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the long pending issue of separate Gorkhaland.

This meeting came a day after an arrest warrant was issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung and seven others.

According to reports, the warrant was issued in the wake of the unrest created in Darjeeling on June 8 when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a cabinet meeting in the hilly city.

Last month, a section of the GJM’s central committee met in Kurseong and decided to suspend the indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling and Kalimpong till September 12, when the Hills parties would be meeting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri for a second round of talks.

But, the suspension of the shutdown resulted in turmoil and confusion within the GJM as another group, apparently with party president Bimal Gurung’s blessings, removed Tamang from the post. (ANI)

