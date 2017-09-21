4 dead as vehicle skids off the road in Darjeeling Hills

Darjeeling, September 19: Four persons died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in skid off the road in the Darjeeling Hills. The persons were returning to Darjeeling after distributing relief and food items on the wake of the ongoing indefinite bandh in the Hills.

Tuesday marked the 97th day of the indefinite bandh in the Hills. Many organisations and individuals are distributing relief material and food especially in remote areas and tea gardens.

Members of the Sai Samity, Darjeeling had visited remote Dhotoreah Forest village around 47 km from Darjeeling town to distribute relief and food items among the residents of the forest village.

On their way back, when the vehicle was nearing Maneybhanjyang, the driver lost control and the vehicle skid off the road. The vehicle plunged nearly 300 ft from the road.

3 persons died on the accident spot. 6 persons were rushed to the Darjeeling Hospital. The condition of two among the injured is reported to be critical. They have been referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

The dead include Laxmi Subba (53 years,) Purnima Rai (82 years,) Sema Moktan (45 years) and Aitu Maya Gurung (62 years.)

The deceased are residents of Dali and Nimki Danra area located in the outskirts of Darjeeling town.

[Via: OneIndia News]

