A true Gorkha soldier – Abhishek Thapa

Apr 20, 2017

Abhishek Thapa appearing and writing his final-year graduate examination. While it may appear to be quite a common affair but what sets apart Abhishek’s story is his determination and never-give-up attitude.

Abhishek Thapa a jawan with with Gorkha Rifles, currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir, Abhishek took a month’s leave to appear for the final-year graduate examination, thereby displaying exemplary dedication and commitment to his studies.

A student of Mirik College, Abhishek completed his schooling from Panighatta High School. Having lost both his parents early, Abhishek was taken care of by his brother Prabhakar, who left no stone unturned to ensure that Abhishek did not have to quit his studies, and supported him through all the thick and thins of life.

It was during his 2nd year degree examination that Abhishek came to know about recruitment taking place for the 1/1 Gorkha Rifles, and gave it a try. He succeeded. However, the student in him did not die, and he studied and prepared for his examination even as he underwent a rigourous army training.

Abishek have always held studies to be his main priority and aims to do something even better in life – the reason why he took leave and came down to complete his exams. He aims to clear the Short Service Commission examination after graduating and thereby being commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army.

Abhishek doesn’t know how successful he would be in fulfilling his dreams, but like a brave jawan who holds on to his position till the very end, he wants to give his best shot to it.

Well done and good luck!

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre.

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow.

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued.

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.

