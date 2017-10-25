Latest update October 25th, 2017 4:02 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

ABGL sacks secretary

Oct 25, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on ABGL sacks secretary

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: The ABGL on Tuesday expelled its secretary Pratap Khati for allegedly conspiring against the party by unilaterally expelling the president, Bharati Tamang, and Laxman Pradhan.

Tamang and Pradhan had been ousted for attending two bipartite meetings called by the Bengal government with hill parties contrary to a decision taken by the ABGL.

In a media release on Tuesday, the ABGL said the decision to remove Khati had been taken at a meeting chaired by Tamang. “The ABGL president had kept quiet till now thinking this was a fight within the party, but Khati has hurt the party by acting on his own,” the release said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE

October 23, 2017

GNLF’s top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs’ resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy. 14,211 total views, 2,707 views today Comments comments

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident. […]

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 37,616 total views, 2,704 views today Comments comments

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department. 48,815 total views, 2,707 views today Comments comments

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

