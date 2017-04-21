Latest update April 21st, 2017 12:20 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

ABGL to Back Independent Candidates

Apr 21, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on ABGL to Back Independent Candidates

Writes: Rajeev Ravidas

The Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League has decided not to field any candidate in the coming municipality polls in the hills instead lend its support to Independent candidates as there is no reliable party in the fray.

Yesterday, Pratap Khati, the ABGL secretary, told the press that his party would not be supporting any political party at the hustings because there is no trustworthy party in the fray.

“We do not have any credible party in the hills. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is a discredited party and supporting the Trinamul Congress would mean endorsing its anti-statehood stand. There are many deserving Independent candidates whom we will support,” he said.

Khati said the main reason for not fielding ABGL candidates is the cash crunch. “We do not have adequate money to contest the election and have decided to allow our cadres to contest as Independent candidates on their own expenses if they wish to,” he said.

Asked what would be the nature of support extended to the ABGL-backed Independents, the ABGL leader said it would primarily be in the form of organising election campaigns.

The ABGL is the second party after the Left Front to back Independent candidates in the civic polls.

Khati accused the parties contesting the elections of not having any plan on running the civic body for the betterment of residents.

Besides Morcha, the Jana Andolan Party and Trinamul are the main contenders in the coming elections.

Elections to the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik are slated for May 14.

[Via: Telegraph]

2,139 total views, 336 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 17,883 total views, 868 views today Comments comments

17,883 total views, 868 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 17,911 total views, 866 views today Comments comments

17,911 total views, 866 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 29,982 total views, 866 views today Comments comments

29,982 total views, 866 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 30,007 total views, 866 views today Comments comments

30,007 total views, 866 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  32,722 total views, 866 views today Comments comments

32,722 total views, 866 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress