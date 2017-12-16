Latest update December 19th, 2017 5:52 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

After 6 months, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train resumes operations

Dec 16, 2017

Darjeeling: After nearly six months, the World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan services from New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling resumed on Friday. “Services resumed on Friday. As of now there will be one service from NJP to Darjeeling and another from Darjeeling to NJP. The train from NJP will depart at 8:30 am and the one from Darjeeling will depart at 8 am. There were problems with the tracks. At some places, there were damages owing to landslides and at some places there were weeds and heavy undergrowth. All these problems have been sorted out and the tracks are fit for the service to resume,” stated Tapan Kumar Saha, Station Manager, NJP.

On Friday, seven passengers undertook the 87 km journey from NJP to Darjeeling. “This is our first trip to Darjeeling. We had booked online as we saw on the site that the service was to resume from December 15. We are very excited about the trip,” stated Ranjit Shinde from Delhi. “It will send a signal of normality in the Hills. We hope that tourists start visiting again,” stated Goutam Deb, Bengal Tourism minister. With the Gorkhaland agitation, DHR service had been halted from June 11. The GJM had called for an indefinite bandh of all government offices from the first week of June followed by an indefinite general strike from June 15.



Police soccer match in Gurung backyard
Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai.

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women's wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery.

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said.

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.

