After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on April 25 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 28.

The fresh dates for the elections, however, were not announced by the election body. Filing of nominations will take place between 11 am and 3 pm on April 23, it said.

Polling was scheduled to take place in three phases between 1 May and 5 May and the votes were to be counted on 8 May. But a new schedule has to be decided because a gap of 21 days between filing of nominations and polling is a statutory requirement.

8,406 total views, 36 views today

Comments

comments