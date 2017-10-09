After two failed attempts to nab Bimal Gurung, CID suspects inside hand

-According to CID, Bimal Gurung may be getting prior information about their raid.

After two foiled attempts to nab Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung, officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) think that he could be getting prior information of their raids.

Acting on a tip off, CID officials had raided a resort at Namchi in South Sikkim late on Saturday evening but sources said that Gurung had left the place minutes before they had arrived. The CID officials conducted a raid along with a team of Sikkim Police.

Earlier on August 31, CID had raided another spot at Namchi where they had intelligence that Gurung was about to convene a meeting of the GJM’s central committee. Gurung has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act.

A senior West Bengal administrative official said that there was a strong possibility that some of the Sikkim Police was responsible for Gurung to escape because it could not be a coincidence two times. They are also not overruling the possibility of an informer within West Bengal Police from where information is being leaked.

A team of CID officials had put up at Namchi and is constantly monitoring information regarding Gurung’s whereabouts. “He might have escaped a couple of times but it is only a matter of time before he is arrested,” said a senior CID official.

Interestingly, in June when the GJM-led movement for Gorkhaland had begun, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling had written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressing his support for the movement. West Bengal state education minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee had criticised Chamling and had said that it was an intrusion into the affairs of Bengal and sought Centre’s intervention into the matter.

