Latest update September 26th, 2017 3:51 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

‘Agitator’ Tamang takes GTA charge

Sep 26, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on ‘Agitator’ Tamang takes GTA charge

Tamang at the GTA office at Lal Kothi in Darjeeling on Monday

Calcutta, Sept. 25: Binay Tamang today took charge as the chairman of the board of administrators named by the Bengal government to run the GTA and set an agenda for corruption-free governance.

Describing himself as an ” andolankari (agitator)”, the “expelled” Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader vowed to continue with a “democratic movement” for a permanent solution to the statehood issue.

Tamang arrived at Lal Kothi, the GTA headquarters in Darjeeling, around 10am and garlanded the statue of Ari Bahadur Gurung, a member of India’s Constituent Assembly. He was accompanied by Anit Thapa, another expelled leader who has been made the vice-chairman of the board, and hundreds of supporters.

“We want good governance, zero corruption and improvement in work culture,” Tamang said, adding that biometric attendance system would be introduced in all GTA offices.

“I am an andolankari seeking a permanent solution to the (statehood) problem. The only difference is we will undertake a democratic agitation as we are against violence,” Tamang said.

GNLF president Mann Ghisingh and the Morcha’s Darjeeling MLA, Amar Singh Rai – who have been made members the board – were absent today.

While Ghisingh had rejected his appointment, Rai had said he would discuss the matter with the Morcha leadership.

[Via: The Telegraph]

25 total views, 25 views today

Comments

comments

Shutters down in Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GTA reinstated

September 25, 2017

The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 3,759 total views, 2,840 views today […]

3,759 total views, 2,840 views today

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

September 25, 2017

In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18. 3,765 total views, 2,839 views today Comments comments

3,765 total views, 2,839 views today

indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day

September 25, 2017

The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day. 4,179 total views, 2,840 views today Comments comments

4,179 total views, 2,840 views today

“I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai

September 21, 2017

Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the ‘Board of Administrators’ [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, “I was taken aback to see that […]

23,564 total views, 2,837 views today

GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator

September 21, 2017

GNLF has categorically rejected the new Board of administrator for GTA, which was announced on Sept. 20 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The name of Mann Ghisingh in the newly formed GTA board of administrator has been listed without the knowledge of GNLF, said GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba. 23,527 total views, […]

23,527 total views, 2,840 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress