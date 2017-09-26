‘Agitator’ Tamang takes GTA charge

Tamang at the GTA office at Lal Kothi in Darjeeling on Monday

Calcutta, Sept. 25: Binay Tamang today took charge as the chairman of the board of administrators named by the Bengal government to run the GTA and set an agenda for corruption-free governance.

Describing himself as an ” andolankari (agitator)”, the “expelled” Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader vowed to continue with a “democratic movement” for a permanent solution to the statehood issue.

Tamang arrived at Lal Kothi, the GTA headquarters in Darjeeling, around 10am and garlanded the statue of Ari Bahadur Gurung, a member of India’s Constituent Assembly. He was accompanied by Anit Thapa, another expelled leader who has been made the vice-chairman of the board, and hundreds of supporters.

“We want good governance, zero corruption and improvement in work culture,” Tamang said, adding that biometric attendance system would be introduced in all GTA offices.

“I am an andolankari seeking a permanent solution to the (statehood) problem. The only difference is we will undertake a democratic agitation as we are against violence,” Tamang said.

GNLF president Mann Ghisingh and the Morcha’s Darjeeling MLA, Amar Singh Rai – who have been made members the board – were absent today.

While Ghisingh had rejected his appointment, Rai had said he would discuss the matter with the Morcha leadership.

[Via: The Telegraph]

25 total views, 25 views today

Comments

comments