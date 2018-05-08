Latest update May 9th, 2018 8:16 PM

Ahluwalia writes PM expressing concern about new settlements of Rohingya in border areas of Darjeeling

May 08, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Ahluwalia writes PM expressing concern about new settlements of Rohingya in border areas of Darjeeling

Darjeeling, May 8 (UNI) Union Minister SS Ahluwalia has expressed concern about the new settlements of Rohingya in border areas of West Bengal’s northern district of Darjeeling and sought Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s intervention for an inquiry saying the presence of foreigners can pose serious threat to the national security in the porous three international borders.

Mr Ahluwalia, who represents the Darjeeling parliamentary seat, said ” In Delo and nearby areas more than 50 houses have been settled for them ( Rohingya). In Lava forest area more than 150 houses, from Melli to Rangpo ( Gateway of Sikkim) more than 130 houses have been settled these area the datas with records we have collected.

Mr Ahluwalia, who is one of the senior vice presidents of the BJP, wrote letter to PM on May 3, which was released here on Tuesday, accused the West Bengal government of facilitating the settlement of the Rohingyas in the sensitive ” chicken neck” region of the country.

Darjeeling region is surrounded by Nepal, Bhutan and China.

[Via: UNI]

