ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago.

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18 Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm.

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan "The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom.