Latest update May 10th, 2017 8:30 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Alliance with TMC on Sixth Schedule bargain: GNLF

May 10, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Alliance with TMC on Sixth Schedule bargain: GNLF

DARJEELING, 9 May 2017: The Gorkha National Liberation Front today said it would sever ties with the Trinamool Congress if the ruling party failed to look into the demand for including the hills under the ambit of Sixth Schedule.

The party organised it first election public meeting in Darjeeling for GNLF candidates in fray for the May 14 municipal polls. The GNLF is in an alliance with the TMC for the municipal election and is contesting in all the wards of the four hill municipalities under a seat sharing formula.

Niraj Zimba, the GNLF spokesperson, said his party’s alliance with the TMC would remain intact for the upcoming election as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not spoken against the Sixth Schedule demand.

“She has not said anything against our demand for the hills. We are however, watching how things play out. If the chief minister goes against our demand, we will be compelled to break our future relation and alliance,” he said.

The GNLF’s demand is to bring the Darjeeling hills under the Sixth Schedule. In 2004, GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh had raised the issue and a year later, a Memorandum of Agreement was also signed on December 6, 2005 with the UPA agreement.

A bill was also introduced in parliament by the Congress-led UPA government but the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, with the help of its partner, the BJP, managed to get the bill shelved.

Of late, the GNLF has again raked up the issue arguing that implementing the Sixth Schedule was the only plausible solution to the problems plaguing the hills.

On the upcoming municipal election, the GNLF was of the opinion that siding with the TMC would get rid of corruption in the civic bodies and hegemony of the GJM. “We need to have good governance of the civic bodies; they should be corruption free and work for the benefit of the people. Under the GJM this was not so. We want to bring a change and that is why we have partnered the TMC in the election,” Zimba said. (EOIC)

[Via: The Echo of India] [File photo]

78 total views, 28 views today

Comments

comments

Mirik fights for 'my land'
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

SAD: DR. LALITA RAI AHMED PASSES AWAY

May 9, 2017

Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace! 9,156 total views, 4,216 views today […]

9,156 total views, 4,216 views today

SEVERE WEATHER IN THE HILLS!

May 9, 2017

Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a […]

9,045 total views, 4,205 views today

“Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!”

May 8, 2017

Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms. 29,809 total views, 5,500 views today Comments comments

29,809 total views, 5,500 views today

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 27,190 total views, 4,194 views today Comments comments

27,190 total views, 4,194 views today

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 32,557 total views, 4,196 views today Comments comments

32,557 total views, 4,196 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress