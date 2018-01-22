Latest update January 22nd, 2018 4:07 AM

Alternative administrative arrangement underway in Hills: Tamang

Binay Tamang. (Passang Yolmo/TT)

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang on Sunday declared that an alternative administrative arrangement is being worked for the Hills of North Bengal.

Addressing a mammoth rally on the grounds of Sukna High School, around 8 km from Siliguri town, Tamang stated “An alternative arrangement is being worked out for the Hills that will also address the identity issue of the Gorkhas.”

With the question of identity cropping up, Tamang on Sunday demanded that the Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty of 1950 should be reviewed and necessary changes made. “Though I am not an expert, I feel that the treaty should be reviewed by experts. The situation was different at the time of the inking of the treaty. At present, the treaty is causing confusion,” claimed Tamang.

n the past, there have been demands from different quarters for revoking the treaty. Tamang, taking a dig at neighbouring state Sikkim, asked them to steer clear from interfering in internal matters of the Hills of West Bengal. “Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling is playing with fire. They should abstain from interfering in internal matters of the Darjeeling Hills. If they continue doing so, we too will be compelled to interfere in their matters,” warned Tamang.

 

Political observers opine that Sikkim and Chamling have been displaying a soft corner for Bimal Gurung and his men. There have been allegations of Sikkim harboring Gurung, who is wanted in a number of cases and even stoking the Gorkhaland fire.

“Let cordial relations that we have been enjoying with Sikkim since ages, prevail. For this, they have to abstain from interfering with Darjeeling Hill politics,” stated Tamang.

The GJM leader did not fail to take potshots at the BJP-run Union government. “If the Union government feels that we do not have the mandate in the Hills, let elections be held. We are ready to face elections. Gurung and his men are non-entities in the Hills,” added Tamang.

Tamang stated that the BJP government has let the Hills down. “Let alone Gorkhaland, they have retracted from their assurance of including 11 hill communities in the schedule tribe list and also a central university in the Hills. We have to carefully reconsider our support to the BJP in the 2019 elections. We supported BJP MP candidates from Darjeeling twice and ensured their victory, but to what benefit?” questioned Tamang.

The GJM leader assured that there would be no more bandhs in the Hills henceforth. “We have to abstain from the politics of emotion. I have appealed to all political parties to abstain from calling bandhs. Strike is not a solution. All issues can be resolved through dialogue. With the newfound peace, we are expecting a tourist rush from March,” stated Tamang.

Tamang stated that they will be putting forward a proposal to the government to declare the Hills as a tax-free zone, medical and engineering quotas for hill students and also super-speciality hospitals in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong.

“We do not want politics of differences. Hence, we are renaming Rohini Road after Gorkha leader Subash Ghising. The foundation stones in the name of Ghising that have been removed by Bimal Gurung in the Gorkha bhawans of Delhi and Kolkata, will be reinstated,” declared Tamang, playing the reconciliation card.

[Via: Millennium Post]

