Darjeeling MLA Mr. Amar Singh Rai raised the administration issue of IIT Tung during Winter Session of Bengal assembly. He demanded proper administration and vacant posts to be filled immediately. Replying to the query, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself assured him to look into the matter and instructed minister Pulendu Guha to visit the site and do the needful.

