Pulse of Darjeeling

Andrew Yule fetches record price for Darjeeling tea

Apr 13, 2018

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Andrew Yule & Company Ltds premium Darjeeling garden produce Mim White Dew Teas was recently sold to e-commerce company Tea Box at a “record” price of Rs 15,750 per kg.

“This year it has been a great feather in our cap to have Mim White Dew being sold for such a premium rate,” said Debasis Jana, CMD of Andrew Yule.

Andrew Yule has been associated with Tea Box, founded in 2012, for the last three years and provides customised teas during the premium quality tea-growing period, Jana said.

In its effort to meet requirements of some European buyers, Tea Box wanted some exclusive teas from select sections of the Mim Tea Estate in Darjeeling, he said.

“The teas were finally manufactured which met their requirement and they paid a premium price of Rs 15,750 per kg, which is a record price for any tea sold by Andrew Yule & Company this season,” Jana said.

“Mim at Darjeeling has over 50 hectares of organic plantation. The quality teas from here are premium and have niche markets in Japan, Middle East, Europe, USA and Canada. Mim also manufactures Green Teas and Speciality Teas like White Tea, Oolong, Hand rolled, Pearl and Moon drop Balls,” he added.

[Via: PTI]

