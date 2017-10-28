Armed forces start descending Darjeeling Hills

-Three companies withdraw from Darjeeling; tripartite talks may begin soon

The Central forces started withdrawing from the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Union government to shift seven companies to election-bound States, even as sources said the dates for the tripartite talks might be announced soon.

Two companies of the CRPF, deployed in Mirik, and an all-woman company started moving down the hills. Four companies stationed in the Darjeeling hills will move out in the next few days. There were 15 companies deployed in the hills, and after the withdrawal of seven companies, eight will remain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

“The Central Government is aware of the realities, which is why it has pulled back its forces from the region, despite desperate attempts by the State government to retain them in order to keep the Gorkhaland supporters living in a state of fear and intimidation,” Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) general secretary Roshan Giri said.

For long-term solution

Political sources in touch with the Home Ministry said both factions of the GJM (one supporting Bimal Gurung and the other backing Binoy Tamang) were likely to be invited for the talks.

Both leaders have been demanding tripartite talks, involving the Union and State governments, to find a long-term solution.

No appearance

A statement released by Mr. Giri, which referred to the talks, said president Bimal Gurung would not make any public appearance on October 30, as he had said earlier. “Our president Bimal Gurung has been advised not to make the proposed public appearance on October 30, lest it should give the West Bengal government an opportunity to jeopardize the talks,” he said.

Mr. Gurung has been on the run since June.

[Via: The Hindu]

53 total views, 53 views today

Comments

comments