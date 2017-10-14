Arms seized

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening.

Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were recovered in the raid on the houses of Buddha Rai and Suman Chhetri.

Lower Sakyong is 22km from here.

Vivek Rai and Rakhi Chhetri, two villagers, were arrested also.

“We conducted the raid after receiving information that some arms and explosives had been stored at the houses by Bimal Gurung’s associates,” said a police source.

[Via: The Telegraph]

