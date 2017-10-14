Latest update October 14th, 2017 7:19 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Arms seized

Oct 14, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on Arms seized

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening.

Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were recovered in the raid on the houses of Buddha Rai and Suman Chhetri.

Lower Sakyong is 22km from here.

Vivek Rai and Rakhi Chhetri, two villagers, were arrested also.

“We conducted the raid after receiving information that some arms and explosives had been stored at the houses by Bimal Gurung’s associates,” said a police source.

[Via: The Telegraph]

922 total views, 922 views today

Comments

comments

Glare on Gurung's links
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

923 total views, 923 views today

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

749 total views, 749 views today

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 793 total views, 793 views today Comments comments

793 total views, 793 views today

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 794 total views, 794 views today Comments comments

794 total views, 794 views today

BJP to call MLAs and MP for Tripartite talk!

October 14, 2017

The BJP sources said Gurung might not get the invitation from the Centre to attend the tripartite talks. “The Centre might only invite the MLAs and the MP from the hills and the state government representatives to the tripartite talks,” a BJP insider said. 786 total views, 786 views today Comments comments

786 total views, 786 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress