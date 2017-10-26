Latest update October 26th, 2017 4:03 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Arrested Morcha leader dies

Oct 26, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Arrested Morcha leader dies

Writes: KINSUK BASU and RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Calcutta/Kalimpong: A Bimal Gurung aide arrested in cases of arson died in Calcutta’s SSKM Hospital on Wednesday, with doctors saying he had been admitted with severe stomach pain.

Within hours of Barun Bhujel’s death, Morcha chief Gurung released an audio clip accusing the Bengal government of “torturing” him. Disgruntled Mocha leader Binay Tamang also expressed condolences.

Bhujel, 32, was a councillor in Kalimpong and was arrested on June 15 after two government properties were set on fire by some suspected statehood supporters. He was lodged in a special correctional home in Siliguri.

Some of Bhujel’s followers took out a rally in Kalimpong town to mourn his death. Shops remained shut and security forces were deployed to avoid any untoward trouble.

Sources in the state correctional services directorate said the Morcha leader had complained of acute pain in the stomach and was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SSKM a few days ago.

Doctors at SSKM said Bhujel was brought in a critical condition from Siliguri. “He had liver problems and was suffering from pancreatitis. We had admitted him in the ICU,” said a senior doctor.

One of Gurung’s most trusted hands in Kalimpong, Bhujel was a prominent face in spearheading the Gorkhaland movement.

[Via: The Telegraph]

23 total views, 23 views today

Comments

comments

Dilip parrots Gurung call for central probe
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG SHUTS DOWN

October 26, 2017

Kalimpong town and its outskirts have remained shut today to mourn the death of Kalimpong Municipality Councillor from Ward 16 Barun Bhujel, who died in police custody. While business establishments have remained closed, vehicles were seen plying on the road. 1,278 total views, 1,278 views today Comments comments

1,278 total views, 1,278 views today

DARJEELING, KURSEONG, MIRIK STAY OPEN

October 26, 2017

The day of mourning declared by Yuva Morcha today, following a call by Bimal Gurung to keep the entire hills shut to mourn the death of Gorkhaland activist and Kalimpong Municipality Councillor Barun Bhujel does not seem to have much impact on the daily lives of the people. Three major […]

1,275 total views, 1,275 views today

GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE

October 23, 2017

GNLF’s top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs’ resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy. 19,894 total views, 8,390 views today Comments comments

19,894 total views, 8,390 views today

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident. […]

40,899 total views, 8,393 views today

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 43,297 total views, 8,385 views today Comments comments

43,297 total views, 8,385 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress