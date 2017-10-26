Arrested Morcha leader dies

Writes: KINSUK BASU and RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Calcutta/Kalimpong: A Bimal Gurung aide arrested in cases of arson died in Calcutta’s SSKM Hospital on Wednesday, with doctors saying he had been admitted with severe stomach pain.

Within hours of Barun Bhujel’s death, Morcha chief Gurung released an audio clip accusing the Bengal government of “torturing” him. Disgruntled Mocha leader Binay Tamang also expressed condolences.

Bhujel, 32, was a councillor in Kalimpong and was arrested on June 15 after two government properties were set on fire by some suspected statehood supporters. He was lodged in a special correctional home in Siliguri.

Some of Bhujel’s followers took out a rally in Kalimpong town to mourn his death. Shops remained shut and security forces were deployed to avoid any untoward trouble.

Sources in the state correctional services directorate said the Morcha leader had complained of acute pain in the stomach and was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SSKM a few days ago.

Doctors at SSKM said Bhujel was brought in a critical condition from Siliguri. “He had liver problems and was suffering from pancreatitis. We had admitted him in the ICU,” said a senior doctor.

One of Gurung’s most trusted hands in Kalimpong, Bhujel was a prominent face in spearheading the Gorkhaland movement.

