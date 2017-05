BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18 Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 5,152 total views, 668 views today Comments comments 5,152 total views, 668 views today

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 34,572 total views, 858 views today Comments comments 34,572 total views, 858 views today

Let’s Green Darjeeling Organise Free Health Camps Let’s Green Darjeeling (LGD) organised free health camps at Singla village (North Tukvar) on Sunday (30th April) and in Kurseong near Dowhill on Monday (1st May). 25,991 total views, 664 views today Comments comments 25,991 total views, 664 views today