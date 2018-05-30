Latest update May 30th, 2018 6:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Balancing act in hills

May 30, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Balancing act in hills

Mamata supports GTA and boards for development

Mamata at the public meeting near Kalimpong on Tuesday

Kalimpong: The Bengal chief minister said on Tuesday that she was willing to support any development body that worked for the betterment of the Darjeeling hills – a perfect balancing act by her between the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and 15 boards created for various communities in the hills.

The statement was a subtle message from the chief minister that she was keeping all options open in the hills.

Earlier, certain quarters had opined that Mamata might focus on the GTA to push the growth of the hills and thereby, cement her base in Darjeeling. Such a theory arose as the 15 development boards had failed to stand by the Bengal government when the statehood agitation convulsed the hills last year.

The chairpersons of two boards for Khas and Rai had quit, while many members of other boards tendered their resignations during the movement.

“Whichever board does better work (among the 15), we will support them more. If the GTA does better work, we will support them more,” Mamata told a public meeting at Rolandshay Park, about 5km from here, on Tuesday.

Members of various development boards, GTA chief Binay Tamang and GNLF head Mann Ghisingh were on the dais along with Mamata.

The chief minister announced a package of Rs 96 crore for the 15 boards and added that she had already provided Rs 705.58 crore to the GTA headed by Tamang. He was appointed the chairperson of the GTA’s board of administrators in September last year.#

Mamata was ready with the figures of amounts that were provided to the Bimal Gurung-led GTA, too. “The earlier board was also given Rs 3,804.87 crore. The new board has been granted Rs 705.58 crore,” the chief minister said, probably trying to drive home that she was impartial all along but Gurung had failed on the development front.

However, the takeaway from her speech was the support for any camp that performs better.

“Mamata’s statement is a clear indication that she wants to keep all different development bodies in the hills on their toes and is not yet ready to blindly support just one camp,” said an observer.

The chief minister justified the nomination of Tamang as the head of the GTA. “The earlier board had resigned. Development works came to a standstill; we have formed a new board as the situation was not conducive to elections.”

She sent a subtle warning to the boards and the GTA, asking them to be careful about finances. “We want all the boards and the GTA to work well. Do good audit. One needs to keep the financial part right,” said Mamata.

There have been allegations of financial impropriety in some development boards.

The chief minister brought up last year’s agitation and stressed that “whatever has happened has happened”. “If, after five-seven years, some leaders choose to close (everything) for four-five-eight months, people will be inconvenienced, development work will be stalled,” she added

“If there has been some mistake from my end, I have come to rectify,” she said in an attempt to reach out to the hill people.

The chief minister also urged the hill people to stand on their own feet with dignity.

“I want to see Darjeeling, Kalimpong move forward in your own right, not by seeking alms. Stand on your own feet and show the path to Bengal, rest of India,” she said probably aware that hill politics is peppered with sentiments and emotions.

[Via: The Telegraph]

21 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

CM meet triggers traffic snarl
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 16,322 total views, 4,328 views today Comments […]

16,322 total views, 4,328 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 16,330 total views, 4,327 views today Comments comments

16,330 total views, 4,327 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 16,359 total views, 4,329 views today Comments comments

16,359 total views, 4,329 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 16,401 total views, 4,327 views today Comments comments

16,401 total views, 4,327 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 16,418 total views, 4,327 views today Comments […]

16,418 total views, 4,327 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress