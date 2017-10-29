Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist.
Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement.
1,622 total views, 1,622 views today
Latest update October 31st, 2017 5:26 AM
Oct 29, 2017 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on Bandana Yonzon – Bimal Loyalist Arrested From Kalimpong on Oct 28
Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist.
Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement.
1,622 total views, 1,622 views today
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on GTA graft cases await Gurung
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on Binay Claims extortion in his, party’s name
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on GJMM women wing leader arrested
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on GJM rebel cites Telangana roadmap
Oct 27, 2017 Comments Off on Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists
Oct 27, 2017 Comments Off on NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.
Oct 27, 2017 Comments Off on Torture charge
Oct 27, 2017 Comments Off on Mourners Gherao Kalimpong Thana
October 29, 2017
Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist. Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement. 1,623 total views, 1,623 views today Comments comments
1,623 total views, 1,623 views today
October 27, 2017
On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]
21,504 total views, 2,580 views today
October 27, 2017
The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]
21,520 total views, 2,581 views today
October 27, 2017
The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture. 21,560 total views, 2,582 views today Comments comments
21,560 total views, 2,582 views today
October 27, 2017
Mourners on the funeral procession of Barun Bhujel today gheraoed Kalimpong Thana to protest against his arrest, and eventual death 21,451 total views, 2,578 views today Comments comments
21,451 total views, 2,578 views today
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on GTA graft cases await Gurung
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on Binay Claims extortion in his, party’s name
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on GJMM women wing leader arrested
Oct 31, 2017 Comments Off on GJM rebel cites Telangana roadmap
Oct 30, 2017 Comments Off on Believe in reality: Binay camp
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Mar 27, 2017 Comments Off on BEHIND YOUR CUP OF TEAPoet: Theckla Dhakal Behind your CUP of TEA There’s a...
Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on VoicesPoet: Puja Kulung Rai 1,738,261 total views,...
Jan 15, 2017 Comments Off on A Place Called HomePoet: Aditya Rai 2,753,824 total views,...
Jan 13, 2017 Comments Off on रंग उडेको झण्डाकवि : यश राई 2,772,856 total views,...
Oct 28, 2016 Comments Off on “AN ODE TO THE GOOD OLD CARRION FEEDER” – Happy Kaag TiharPoet: Joshan Subba 3,312,117 total views,...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on “We Feel The Pain Too” – a businessmen from SiliguriWith the hills shutdown entering 20th day, panic has...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?
Total Voters: 25
Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personifiedWrites: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...