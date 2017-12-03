Latest update December 3rd, 2017 7:43 AM

Bandh’s past, Darjeeling traders seek biz in city

Dec 03, 2017

They left behind the horrors of the 104-day bandh in Darjeeling, but business for traders at Wellington’s Bhutia Market is far from booming. With GST burning a deeper hole in their pockets and mercury yet to drop enough for Kolkatans to look for woollens, traders from Darjeeling are searching for means to recover the losses they made back home.

Doma Bhutia, who has a garment store in Kalimpong, said they had a month to prepare for the Kolkata trip. “For more than three months, we would just wake up, stare at the empty roads, and retire for the day. The groceries would open once or twice a week in the evenings. The bandh was called off in end-September and we landed in Kolkata in the first week of November. There was a month to source the woollens,” said Doma, who’s set up Stall 15 at Wellington with her business partner, Shila.

Tashi, who has put up Stall 74, said they incurred huge losses because of the bandh, and recovery seems like an impossible task. “The clothes we bought for `70,000, now cost us `1 lakh, but sales are yet to pick up in Kolkata. Once it’s cooler, we can expect better business,” he said. Reportedly, 12% GST is applicable on apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted, of sale value exceeding `1,000 per piece.

Dolma, who has been coming to the Bhutia Market for the past 25 years, said life was tough back home, but she is hoping for things to turn normal in the coming months. “The strike cost us a great deal of business, but we don’t want to harp on that. We have come here with a lot of hope and know that sales won’t pick up before mid-December,” she said. At Stall 76, where Dolma had on display a variety of woollens — from ponchos, jackets, hoodies and dresses — buyers were spoilt for choice. “Despite GST we have not been able to increase the prices owing to competition,” she said.

Pema is a regular at the market since she was five and runs a garment store on Mall Road, Darjeeling. “My husband runs our Darjeeling shop in my absence and I get updates from him. Since tourists are still scared to travel to Darjeeling, the business is badly hit. Life in the hills has recovered, but we are not getting many tourists,” she said. Pema has hiked the price of her clothes by 5% because of GST. “We source our clothes from either Siliguri or Pashupati in Nepal and there’s hardly any return on investment,” she rued. But all the traders hope that when the market winds up in end-January, they would have done good business.

[Via: Times of India]

