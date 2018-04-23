Believe in politics of reality: Binay Tamang

Darjeeling: Binay Tamang has appealed to the Gorkhas from across India to believe in politics of “reality” and discard politics guided by emotions at a time a group of intellectuals has released a “vision document” on the way forward for Gorkhaland.

In a written statement, Tamang has said: “Politics guided by emotions have put the Gorkhas living in different states of India in a difficult situation. To bring the Gorkhas to the Indian mainstream, we need to discard politics of emotions but indulge in politics of reality and intellect.”

The statement coincides with the National Gorkhaland Committee (NGC) – an 18-member apolitical think tank – releasing a “Vision Document” on Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Saturday.

The committee is headed by Lt General (retired) Shakti Gurung and includes Trilok Dewan, former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Anil Pradhan, former DGP of Meghalaya, Tamlal Lohar, former secretary of Mizoram, Shravan Acharya, professor at JNU, Munish Tamang, associate professor at Delhi University, and Col (retd) Bhupendra Chhetri from Uttarkhand among others.

Tamang has not commented on the NGC’s recent activity but has touched on the issues of “identity and political security” of Gorkhas in India.

The proponents of Gorkhaland movement believe that the two issues of identity and political security can only be solved through creation of a separate state. Interestingly, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha had sent a delegation to the NGC event in Darjeeling on Saturday.

The NGC is also trying to bring all political parties demanding Gorkhaland to a common platform.

The Morcha president has said: “The problems that the Gorkhas are facing with regard to identity and political security can only be solved by indulging in politics of reality.”

Tamang said people even from outside Darjeeling now understood the need to indulge in politics of reality. “By indulging in politics of emotions, we are having to face repeated defeats (in our struggle). Our main aim is to bring the Gorkhas to the mainstream. Through political, social and economic development we can solve the issue of identity and political security,” said Tamang.

The hill leader has cited the support extended to him by many Gorkhas residing in Delhi now.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Gorkhas from Delhi who have joined us after understanding us and our decision to indulge in politics of reality. We are confident that we will receive similar support from Gorkhas from the rest of the country,” said Tamang.

[Via: The Telegraph]

