Latest update October 17th, 2017 5:18 AM

Bengal DGP on two-day visit to the Hills

Oct 17, 2017

Darjeeling: The Director General of Police on a two-day visit to the Hills arrived in Darjeeling on Monday.

Surajit Kar Purkayastha visited the Darjeeling Sadar police station and spoke to police personnel in order to boost their morale. The DGP later speaking to the press stated: “The police are doing a commendable job here. Everything is normal here. People are out on the roads. There are tourists too. We want more tourists to come as the situation is normal here,” stated the DGP.

Before visiting the police station, the DGP paid a visit to the explosion site at the Darjeeling Motor Stand. Incidentally, a high intensity blast had occurred at the Darjeeling Motor Stand in Darjeeling at around 12.30 am on August 19. The blast had taken place in front of the Super Market. A crater was formed on the road at the site of the blast. Such was the intensity of the blast that glass window panes of nearby building were shattered. The splinters (cut outs from iron sheets and rods) from the explosive made holes in the shutters of shops. The splinters had shot across distances of 30 to 40 meter.

From the police station, the DGP paid a visit to Roy Villa located on Lebong Cart Road. From Roy Villa he was shown the Tukvar, Lapche-Bustee areas. It was in the Lapche-Bustee area on the river-bed of Chota Rangeet where a clash had taken place between security forces and Bimal Gurung’s supporters on October 13 that had left Sub-Inspector Amitava Malik dead. He had been shot down when a police team was on a hot pursuit of Bimal Gurung and his men.

The DGP also visited the Singamari area where the GJM party office is located and the area that has witnessed a number of flashpoints during the 104-day long bandh in the Hills. When questioned on the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the DGP stated: “We have written to the Centre regarding this.”

Incidentally, the state government has vehemently criticised the “unilateral” decision of the withdrawal of 10 companies of CAPF out of the 15 companies deployed in the Hills from Monday. The following five companies will be withdrawn by October 20.

The Chief Minister had written to both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home minister Rajnath Singh requesting that CAPF should not be withdrawn from the Hills at the time when normality is slowly returning after the 104-day long bandh. The DGP will be visiting Kalimpong district on Tuesday from where he will depart for Kolkata on Wednesday.

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department.

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung's associate, Dinesh Thing's house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

