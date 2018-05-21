Latest update May 21st, 2018 8:12 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bengal govt prepares to revive work on Sikkim’s only rail link

May 21, 2018 Politics Comments Off on Bengal govt prepares to revive work on Sikkim’s only rail link

File photo

The Bengal government has started work to revive a stalled scheme for a rail link to connect Sikkim with the rest of the country amid allegations that the district administration is coercing gram sabhas to obtain no objection certificates.

The West Bengal government has started preparatory work to revive a stalled scheme for a rail link to connect Sikkim with the rest of the country amid allegations that the district administration was coercing gram sabhas to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) to push the project.

Officials have started visiting the villages in the forest areas of Kalimpong district through which the tracks will pass and interacting with locals to mobilise opinion in favour of granting NOC to the project. The nod of the villagers is required according to the Forest Rights Act 2006.

The initiative follows a meeting between Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Sikkim counterpart Pawan Kumar Chamling on March 16 that helped in reducing tension between the two states after the latter’s open support to the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland in the north Bengal hills.

The railway project is extremely important since it will bring Sikkim which borders China, Nepal and Bhutan into the railway map of India. Incidentally, China is rapidly expanding its railway connectivity to the border.

Sikkim does not yet have a functioning airport, and is connected to the rest of India only by National Highway 10, which is often cut off by landslides or political unrest in the north Bengal hills.

“For the past three weeks government officials are visiting our villages. They are telling us that the government will consider our demand sympathetically, and we should agree to issue the NOC,” said Saran Rai, a resident of Rangpo Forest Village through which the link will pass.

Meena Sherpa of 29 Mile Forest Village said the officials are accompanied by surveyors. “The officials are bringing amins (surveyors) with them. Surveyors never came to the villages earlier,” she said.

The proposed broad gauge line between Sevoke in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim will cover a distance of 44.98-km, of which 41.54 km falls in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal administered by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), while only 3.44 km is in Sikkim.

In 2009 the foundation stone was laid by Mamata Banerjee, who was then the Union railway minister. The Rs 1,339.48 crore project was supposed to be completed by 2015. The estimated cost has now almost quadrupled to Rs 4,100 crore because of the time overrun.

“The project cannot move ahead unless gram sabhas in forest villages give their nod. It is only after the NOC from gram sabhas, that it would get green signal from the Union ministry of environment and forests and Union ministry of tribal affairs,” said a senior official of Indian Railway Construction Company (IRCON), the agency tasked with building the track.

However, activists have warned of opposition if the government takes the path of coercion without implementing the Forest Rights Act first that grants locals the rights over local forest resources.

“We will oppose tooth and nail if the project work is started unless the Forest Rights Act is implemented in the Darjeeling hills. The Act is already implemented in neighbouring districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar,” said Lila Kumar Gurung, general secretary of Himalayan Forest Villagers Organisation (HFVO). He put the number of villagers that will be affected by the project at about 40,000.

The HFVO, an influential body, is demanding conversion of the land in 165 forest villages into revenue villages and land rights for forest village dwellers before the gram sabhas agree to issue NOCs.

Given the sensitive issue, the Bengal government has refused to commit itself to expediting the process. “The matter is very sensitive and I would not like to make comments,” said Binoy Krishna Burman, Bengal forest minister.

“The district administrative is adopting coercive measures to seek NOC from gram sabhas which is illegal,” alleged Soumitra Ghosh, secretary North Eastern Society for Preservation of Nature and Wildlife (NESPON).

State government officials point out that the issue is a sensitive one and needs to be tackled appropriately. It has got the potential of snowballing to a political issue in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills that witnessed 104-day-long strike and the loss of 13 lives in the unrest in 2017.

The Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) is also supporting the forest dwellers’ demand.

The forest dwellers agitating under the banner of HFVO, is backed by local political parties and various social and environmental organisations at national and local levels. They include the All India Forum of Forest Movement, Campaign for Survival and Dignity, Community Forest Resource Learning and Advocacy Network and NESPON.

[Via: Hindustan Times]

1,481 total views, 1,233 views today

Comments

comments

World Cup fever grips Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang Meet With MP, Not PM

May 8, 2018

Today a team of Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang members, called upon the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. BGJSM will be meeting with Ms. Maini and her team on May 9, who is currently leading the team on behalf of the Central government to look into the issue of 11 Gorkha […]

71,477 total views, 4,546 views today

PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities. 87,995 total views, 4,548 views today Comments comments

87,995 total views, 4,548 views today

Chief Minister’s Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

88,003 total views, 4,547 views today

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

156,253 total views, 4,548 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 165,686 total views, 4,547 views today Comments comments

165,686 total views, 4,547 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress