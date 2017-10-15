Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:13 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bengal govt responsible for Darjeeling cop death, says BJP

Oct 15, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bengal govt responsible for Darjeeling cop death, says BJP

Ruling Trinamool Congress hit back saying Ghosh should refrain from “speaking in support of” the “anti-nationals” who killed the police officer.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday held the Mamata Banerjee government responsible for the death of sub-inspector Amitabha Malik, alleging that it had sent police personnel “who were not properly trained” to capture GJM chief Bimal Gurung.

Ruling Trinamool Congress hit back saying Ghosh should refrain from “speaking in support of” the “anti-nationals” who killed the police officer.

Malik was killed and four other policemen were seriously injured after alleged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, owing allegiance to its chief Bimal Gurung, fired at a police team in a forest area near Darjeeling yesterday.

“The state government is responsible for the SI’s death. It is sending police personnel who do not have proper training to capture Gurung,” Ghosh said.

He alleged that the TMC had earlier “used” Gurung and now it wanted to eliminate him to make way for expelled GJM leader Binay Tamang, who was made chairman of the Board of Administrators for the Darjeeling hills by the state government.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee accused Ghosh of giving provocative speech and said those who killed the SI and those supporting them are “anti-nationals”.

Chatterjee said the state BJP chief was speaking in support of those who had killed the police officer. “We feel ashamed of it,” he said.

[Via: The Indian Express]

8 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

Search for Bimal Gurung continues
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

3,393 total views, 82 views today

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

3,221 total views, 82 views today

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 3,265 total views, 82 views today Comments comments

3,265 total views, 82 views today

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 3,265 total views, 82 views today Comments comments

3,265 total views, 82 views today

Posters surface in Kalimpong

October 14, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has warned that the hills will not be closed again, stated in the posters surfaced in Kalimpong today. 1,791 total views, 83 views today Comments comments

1,791 total views, 83 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress