Pulse of Darjeeling

Bhaichung Bhutia quits Trinamool Congress

Feb 26, 2018

Calcutta, Feb. 26 (PTI): Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia today announced his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress.

The footballer, who contested elections twice as a Trinamool Congress candidate and lost both times, took to social media to announce his decision.

”As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India,” Bhutia said in a tweet.

Bhutia had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Darjeeling and the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections from Siliguri.

The TMC declined to comment on Bhutia resigning from the party.

However, sources told PTI that Bhutia had informed the TMC about his decision one month ago as he was no longer interested in being associated with any political party.

[via: The Telegraph]

