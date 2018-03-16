Big Blow To Bimal Gurung, SC Rejects His Plea Seeking Protection From Arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Bimal Gurung ‘s plea seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan rejected the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha ‘s plea saying it was not a fit case for relief.”It cannot be said to be a case of individual persecution by the state,” the bench said while pronouncing the order. The apex court had on November 20 restrained the West Bengal police from taking any coercive steps against Gurung.

Bimal Gurung and some of his aides were absconding after being booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the violence in Darjeeling hills.

Following the order, Gurung could be arrested anytime soon. Gurung has been facing charges in as many as 53 cases.

[DT file photo]

