Big win for Mamata: Bimal Gurung backs down and agrees to talk

Jan 12, 2018

Via: CatchNews

In a major development in the Darjeeling hills, fugitive Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung has surfaced and expressed his willingness to have talks with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Thursday, Gurung said “I feel for the people of Gorkhaland and I think that I should speak to the state government and urge them to reconsider their stand on a separate state of Gorkhaland. I did not want to enter into a dialogue but for the sake of the people of the hills I feel that I should engage with the state government.”

Gurung’s statement is a major victory for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is said to have handled the crisis in the Darjeeling hills with an iron fist.

Despite a shut down for many months, Banerjee refused to agree to the GJMM’s demands. On the other hand, Gurung failed to keep the movement united and faced opposition from within the Gorkha ranks, most prominently to Binoy Tamang. Banerjee exploited these differences and initiated a dialogue with Tamang, who was also made the chairperson of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA).

Political observers say that Gurung was left with no choice as he was losing ground in the hills.

According to senior political analyst Amol Mukherjee, “We feel that Gurung wants to come back into the limelight as his influence was waning”.

Sources also revealed that another reason behind Gurung’s decision was the cold shoulder he received from the BJP. The party was afraid that if it seen as backing the Gorkha agitation, it would harm its prospects in rest of West Bengal.

With Gurung now open to dialogue, it is now up to the West Bengal to decide on the modalities.

Partha Chatterjee state parliamentary affairs minister said “We have not discussed this matter with the chief minister. She will take the final call”.

On November 20, 2017 the Supreme Court restrained the West Bengal police from taking any “coercive action” against Gurung, who had gone underground with some of his aides. They are supposed to have been hiding in Sikkim after the West Bengal police slapped cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them.

 

Bimal Gurung is a fugitive, first respect the law of the land, says government
Half Marathon for peace in the hills

January 12, 2018

Half-marathon run of 21 kilometer race is being held in Darjeeling on Friday. The marathon is being organized by GTA to improve police-public relations.

Binay to visit Takhvar

January 12, 2018

GTA chief Binay Tamang is set to visit Takkvar on Sunday, the territory of Bimal Gurung, and interact with local people there.

GNLF to hold public meeting in Darjeeling

January 12, 2018

GNLF is all set to hold a public meeting in Darjeeling on 28 January.

Anju to participate in half-marathon

January 12, 2018

Anju Bobby George to participate in the half-marathon on Friday at Darjeeling. She is the chief guest of the event. International athlete Anju who hails from Kerala and bronze medallist in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championship in Athletics in Paris, first Indian athlete ever to win a medal

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति-

January 4, 2018

बिगत दुइ महिना अघिमात्र गठित संयुक्त माध्यमिक शिक्षक कल्याण संगठनले आफ्नो स्थापनको लगतै बर्तमान अवस्थामा शिक्षकगणको ज्वलन्त समस्याहरुमा आन्दोलन कालमा रोकिएको तीन महिनाको वेतन अनि जीटीए क्षेत्रका उच्च अनि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयका चार सय उन्नतीस शिक्षक शिक्षिकाको डीआई अप्रूभलको विषय लिएर जीटीए बोर्ड अफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन चेयरम्यान अनि भाइस चेयरम्यानसँग निरन्तर

