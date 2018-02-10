Latest update February 10th, 2018 8:36 PM

Bimal and Roshan are doing nothing for the Gorkhaland demand, while the Centre is also not serious: Anit Thapa

Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Anit Thapa on Thursday said in a press release that the Centre is not serious about Gorkhaland issue, as it was clearly indicated by the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. In his five-hour-long speech yesterday, Prime Minister did not speak a word on the Gorkhas or Gorkhaland, just as the way the Centre and Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia remained quiet during the 104-day agitation in the Hills. They only consider Darjeeling as a voting machine.

Thapa also alleged that the Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri are not doing anything for Gorkhaland. They are in Delhi to “flee from the law” and save their own skin. They are least bothered about the people of hills, family of the martyrs, senior leaders like DK Pradhan, Tilak Chandra Roka, Pemba Tshering Ola and many GJMM supporters who are still in correctional homes.

