Bimal camp to fight on BJP tickets

Alipurduar: A section of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders in the Dooars who still support Bimal Gurung said on Wednesday that they would contest the panchayat elections with the BJP as an ally.

Their candidates will be fielded with the symbol of the BJP, the leader said.

“We have travelled throughout the Dooars and have spoken with people. Based on the talks, we have decided to contest the elections in alliance with the BJP. We are in regular touch with the BJP leaders of Dooars. It has been also decided that wherever we field our candidate, he or she will contest with the party symbol of BJP and not as an independent,” said Madhukar Thapa, a prominent Morcha leader from Birpara.

The decision has come a day ahead of the meeting planned by Binay Tamang, who is at the helm of affairs of the party now.On Thursday, Tamang is scheduled to hold a meeting with leaders and workers of the Dooars to decide on the party’s strategy for the rural polls.

“The meeting is significant as the final decision, as whether the Morcha will contest the polls and if it contests, whether it will move alone or will ally with Trinamul or BJP or go for an informal understanding. Considering the deterioration in relations among Tamang and his lobby with the BJP, it is unlikely that he would advocate or approve an alliance with the party,” said an observer.

Also, the presence of Bimal Gurung’s supporters in the Dooars and their plan to go ahead with BJP – much like Gurung himself – would mount additional pressure on Tamang, he pointed.

These leaders in the Dooars, while speaking on the issue, said till now, they do not recognize Binoy Tamang as their leader.

“We will attend the meeting but we will ask Binay Tamang that how, without any discussion he has changed the central committee of our party. He has to clarify several decisions and issues to us. We still believe Bimal Gurung is the president of our party,” said Thapa.

Such assertions, party insiders said, hint that there might be difference of opinion during the talks.

