Pulse of Darjeeling

Bimal camp to fight on BJP tickets

Apr 07, 2018

Alipurduar: A section of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders in the Dooars who still support Bimal Gurung said on Wednesday that they would contest the panchayat elections with the BJP as an ally.

Their candidates will be fielded with the symbol of the BJP, the leader said.

“We have travelled throughout the Dooars and have spoken with people. Based on the talks, we have decided to contest the elections in alliance with the BJP. We are in regular touch with the BJP leaders of Dooars. It has been also decided that wherever we field our candidate, he or she will contest with the party symbol of BJP and not as an independent,” said Madhukar Thapa, a prominent Morcha leader from Birpara.

The decision has come a day ahead of the meeting planned by Binay Tamang, who is at the helm of affairs of the party now.On Thursday, Tamang is scheduled to hold a meeting with leaders and workers of the Dooars to decide on the party’s strategy for the rural polls.

“The meeting is significant as the final decision, as whether the Morcha will contest the polls and if it contests, whether it will move alone or will ally with Trinamul or BJP or go for an informal understanding. Considering the deterioration in relations among Tamang and his lobby with the BJP, it is unlikely that he would advocate or approve an alliance with the party,” said an observer.

Also, the presence of Bimal Gurung’s supporters in the Dooars and their plan to go ahead with BJP – much like Gurung himself – would mount additional pressure on Tamang, he pointed.

These leaders in the Dooars, while speaking on the issue, said till now, they do not recognize Binoy Tamang as their leader.

“We will attend the meeting but we will ask Binay Tamang that how, without any discussion he has changed the central committee of our party. He has to clarify several decisions and issues to us. We still believe Bimal Gurung is the president of our party,” said Thapa.

Such assertions, party insiders said, hint that there might be difference of opinion during the talks.

[Via; The Telegraph]

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 756 total views, 756 views today Comments comments

GJMM TO SUPPORT TMC IN DOOARS PANCHAYAT POLLS

April 5, 2018

GJM finally decided to support the Trinamul Congress in the Panchayat elections in the Dooars. We have taken a decision to go for an electoral alliance with the Trinamul, GJMM spokesperson Rohit Sharma said. 757 total views, 757 views today Comments comments

GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

Gorkha lad wins Sony TV dance reality show 2 Finale

March 25, 2018

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam, Gorkha lad from Assam Bishal Sharma lifts the Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale trophy. 74,545 total views, 5,116 views today Comments comments

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical camp at Lebong Race Course Ground

March 23, 2018

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical Camp is to be held at the Lebong Race Course Ground on 25th March 2018 under the aegis of Striking Lion Division. 74,479 total views, 5,115 views today Comments comments

