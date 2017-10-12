Bimal cautions people about “state trick”

SNS, DARJEELING. 1I OCTOBER: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJMM) chief Bimal Gurung today said that leaders who are supporting the Binay Tama g camp due to the different police cases should understand that the cases had not been withdrawn and that they were only getting “temporary relief.’

With Morcha founder members like Alok Kanta Thulung and Dinesh. Gurung also siding with the Tamang camp, Mr Gurung also cautioned them that the state was “tricking them” as both of them, who are out on bail in the Madan Tamang case, were being overlooked by the CBI, which belongs to the Centre.

Talking to reporters over telephone from an undisclosed location, Mr Gurung said, People should understand that that the cases that the police have started against them will not be withdrawn, but they are only getting temporary relief.. Even those who have been arrested for the Madan Tamang murder case and are out on bail have been allowed to come here only so they can do video conferencing with the court, but they cannot join organisations and perform party activities.”

It may be mentioned that many Morcha leaders had been arrested for the murder of the All India Gorkha League president, Madan Taming. They were however granted bail and asked to stay out of the Hills. They were given permission only recently to enter the Hills and to stay in touch with the court through video conferencing.

‘The CBI is the investigating agency in the Tamang murder case which is of the Centre and they are closely watching their activities. If they continue all this, their bails could also be cancelled. They are all being tricked by the state government,- said Mr Gurung, adding that the state government should stop this “politics of using the police to threaten people with police cases.”

He reiterated that the meeting to be held on 16 October at Nabanna was that of leaders who had sold out and that the GJMM leadership would discuss what they have to do with the Centre.

The Morcha chief added that the Darjeeling BJP MP SS Ahluwalia, could make an important announcement tomorrow.

He, however, refused to divulge the details.

Mr Gurung also issued a press release, saying,”If Binay Tamang is c!aiming that eighty per cent of the Gorkha youths are behind him, then why is he walking around with the security?”

Mr Gurung added that the people were his security as “they know that I am not a betrayer and would give my life for the people and they in turn would look after me.”

[Via: SNS]

