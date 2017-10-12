Latest update October 12th, 2017 2:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal cautions people about “state trick”

Oct 12, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Bimal cautions people about “state trick”

SNS, DARJEELING. 1I OCTOBER: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJMM) chief Bimal Gurung today said that leaders who are supporting the Binay Tama g camp due to the different police cases should understand that the cases had not been withdrawn and that they were only getting “temporary relief.’

With Morcha founder members like Alok Kanta Thulung and Dinesh. Gurung also siding with the Tamang camp, Mr Gurung also cautioned them that the state was “tricking them” as both of them, who are out on bail in the Madan Tamang case, were being overlooked by the CBI, which belongs to the Centre.

Talking to reporters over telephone from an undisclosed location, Mr Gurung said, People should understand that that the cases that the police have started against them will not be withdrawn, but they are only getting temporary relief.. Even those who have been arrested for the Madan Tamang murder case and are out on bail have been allowed to come here only so they can do video conferencing with the court, but they cannot join organisations and perform party activities.”

It may be mentioned that many Morcha leaders had been arrested for the murder of the All India Gorkha League president, Madan Taming. They were however granted bail and asked to stay out of the Hills. They were given permission only recently to enter the Hills and to stay in touch with the court through video conferencing.

‘The CBI is the investigating agency in the Tamang murder case which is of the Centre and they are closely watching their activities. If they continue all this, their bails could also be cancelled. They are all being tricked by the state government,- said Mr Gurung, adding that the state government should stop this “politics of using the police to threaten people with police cases.”

He reiterated that the meeting to be held on 16 October at Nabanna was that of leaders who had sold out and that the GJMM leadership would discuss what they have to do with the Centre.

The Morcha chief added that the Darjeeling BJP MP SS Ahluwalia, could make an important announcement tomorrow.

He, however, refused to divulge the details.

Mr Gurung also issued a press release, saying,”If Binay Tamang is c!aiming that eighty per cent of the Gorkha youths are behind him, then why is he walking around with the security?”

Mr Gurung added that the people were his security as “they know that I am not a betrayer and would give my life for the people and they in turn would look after me.”

[Via: SNS]

1,786 total views, 213 views today

Comments

comments

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days. 1,469 total views, 360 views today Comments comments

1,469 total views, 360 views today

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang. 1,665 total views, 360 views today Comments comments

1,665 total views, 360 views today

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!

October 12, 2017

As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public. 1,699 total views, 358 views today Comments comments

1,699 total views, 358 views today

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling

October 12, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. “There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi’s instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]

3,422 total views, 356 views today

Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang

October 11, 2017

Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […]

6,782 total views, 356 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress