Bimal CBI plea in cop death

Darjeeling: Bimal Gurung on Tuesday released an audio tape demanding a CBI probe into the death of a police officer in the clash near the Little Rangeet river earlier this month.

The demand by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief, whose supporters were believed to be staying in the camps that the police had raided, came a day after the state decided to hand over the case to the CID.

“I have learnt that the Bengal chief minister has ordered for a CID investigation into the incident that took place on October 13. We want a CBI inquiry as they will use the CID to indulge in their dictatorial politics,” said Gurung.

Gurung alleged that the death of sub-inspector Amitabha Malik in the clash was “a conspiracy “.

The police have earlier contested Gurung’s claim .

In the audio clip on Tuesday, circulated by Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri on WhatsApp, Gurung demanded a CBI inquiry also into the deaths of 11 Morcha supporters during the agitation.

[Via: TT]

