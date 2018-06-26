Latest update June 26th, 2018 6:17 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal daughter used fake docs for studies: DM

Jun 26, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal daughter used fake docs for studies: DM

The Darjeeling district magistrate has sent a letter to the West Bengal School Education Department’s principal secretary, stating that Annapurna Gurung, the daughter of fugitive Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader, Bimal Gurung, impersonated one Nanda Gurung and continued her studies after she flunked her ICSE exams in the year 2004.

In the letter dated 21 June, which has also been forwarded to different officials, including the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination chief executive and secretary in Delhi, the DM says that Annapurna had acquired the ICSE pass certificate of Nanda Gurung, who cleared the exams from a school here in Darjeeling.

“The daughter of Bimal Gurung got admitted in class II at Mt Hermon School and appeared in the ICSE exams in the year 2004, but failed to qualify,” the letter says.

It further says that she acquired the ICSE pass certificate of Nanda Gurung of the then Green Lawns School in Darjeeling and took admission in Himali Boarding School (HBS) in Kurseong in class XI, while she impersonated herself as Nanda.

The DM further says that Nanda Gurung is the daughter of Purna Bahadur Gurung of Bhairhawa in Rupandehi district in Nepal. The DM has also recommended action against the two schools for “entertaining this forgery.”

With the Green Lawns School closed some years back, no one could be contacted for comment.

HBS proprietor Robindra Subba, however, said, “According to the norms of the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), one has to forward only the registration number for admitting a child into the ISC. A candidate for the ICSE registered in class 10 at that time has no photograph or the name of the parent on the certificate. As far as we were concerned, a child who had passed the ICSE was applying to continue her studies in the same board. There is no regulation mandating we ask for birth certificates, blood group etc. All we need to forward is the registration number.”

“Since ICSE and ISC are the same board, we have to send only these documents to the Council in Delhi, which will verify all that as they have previous records,” he added.

Among others, the District Magistrate has sent a copy of the report to the secretary of the Bar Association at the Calcutta High Court, as the DM says that Annapurna now has a Bar licence that she got through the fake ICSE certificate.

[Via: SNS][file photo of Darjeeling DM]

436 total views, 436 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 143,348 total views, 2,174 views today Comments […]

143,348 total views, 2,174 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 143,344 total views, 2,176 views today Comments comments

143,344 total views, 2,176 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 143,388 total views, 2,174 views today Comments comments

143,388 total views, 2,174 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 143,428 total views, 2,175 views today Comments comments

143,428 total views, 2,175 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 143,433 total views, 2,174 views today Comments […]

143,433 total views, 2,174 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress