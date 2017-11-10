Latest update February 11th, 2018 8:21 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal faces double whammy

Nov 10, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal faces double whammy

Jyoti Kumar Rai, the assistant secretary of the Morcha and a former GTA Sabha member at Darjeeling Pressguild on Thursday

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling: One of Bimal Gurung’s most trusted lieutenants on Thursday joined the Binay Tamang camp of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, whose members said the party chief’s wife could soon be removed as the women’s wing president.

Jyoti Kumar Rai, the assistant secretary of the Morcha and a former GTA Sabha member, was an important cog in the Gurung wheel and was among his most trusted lieutenants who would be entrusted with overseeing important matters such as legal cases.

“I have decided to join the Binay Tamang-Anit Thapa camp as I do not believe in a violent agitation. I support a democratic movement. The agitation since June was violent and it is because of the violence that leaders, too, could not come out on the streets,” Rai said.

He echoed what is being seen as the general sentiment in the hills – that the BJP had “betrayed” the local people on the statehood issue.

“The BJP and its government have betrayed the hill people. The people had pinned their hopes on the BJP, but even during the 104-day strike, the BJP government did not utter a single word (on statehood) even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the dream of the Gorkhas,” said Rai.

The leader was referring to Modi’s speech near Siliguri while campaigning for Darjeeling MP S.S. Ahluwalia during the last parliamentary elections.

In less than a week, three central committee leaders perceived to be once close to Gurung have joined the Tamang lobby, including Dawa Lama, the treasurer of the party, and Diwakar Gurung, an organising secretary.

None from the Gurung camp of the Morcha could be contacted for a reaction on the recent switchovers.

Amid the steady flow of party leaders to the Tamang camp, the Nari Morcha on Thursday opened its central committee office at Chowk Bazaar in Darjeeling.

The Morcha’s central committee office at Singamari was sealed and taken over by the district administration recently after an inquiry revealed that the property had come up on government land. The building housed the women’s wing office, too.

Dinesh Gurung, a core committee member allegiant to the Tamang camp, said: “The Nari Morcha leaders don’t know how Asha Gurung (Bimal Gurung’s wife) was appointed the chief of the women’s wing. That is why during the shuffle, she is unlikely to be included in the wing.”

Sources said Asha had never been given any official designation of the Nari Morcha president but had been functioning as one. While she called the shots, the women’s wing did not appoint any chief in particular.

The sources said the women’s wing was likely to be shuffled on November 19.

[Via: The Telegraph]

2,640 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

Labour department to start tea garden survey
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

1,065 total views, 347 views today

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 6,016 total views, 345 views today Comments comments

6,016 total views, 345 views today

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

5,994 total views, 345 views today

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19

February 10, 2018

THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT. 6,012 total views, 345 views today Comments comments

6,012 total views, 345 views today

Large quantity of Pangolin scales seized, 4 arrested

February 10, 2018

The Belakoba forest department arrested four persons and seized pangolin scales, in large quantity in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Om Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Ilam district of Nepal, and Nima Tshiring Bhutia, Suren Gurung, and Jumba Bhutia, residents of Darjeeling. The arrested persons will be […]

6,009 total views, 345 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress