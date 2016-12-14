Latest update December 22nd, 2016 12:14 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal Gurung, 22 others granted bail on Condition in Madan Tamang murder case

Dec 14, 2016 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal Gurung, 22 others granted bail on Condition in Madan Tamang murder case

madantamangmurdercaseThe Calcutta High Court today allowed anticipatory bail prayer of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha and 20 others in connection with the murder of All India Gorkha League leader Madan Tamang.

A division bench comprising justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M M Banerjee directed the petitioners to surrender before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate here by December 21.

The bench directed that charge should be framed in the murder case by February 1, 2017 before the designated CMM court here.

The bench also directed that all accused should be present in Kolkata a day before the framing of charge against them and none of them would be able to leave the jurisdiction of Kolkata Metropolitan Court without the court’s leave till disposal of the trial.

The court directed that if any of the 22 petitioners have been arrested during pendancy of the anticipatory bail petition before it, he/she would be granted bail in connection with the case within three weeks by furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Tamang was hacked to death in Darjeeling town on May 21, 2010 when he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting.

The CBI had on May 29, 2015 filed a charge sheet against the GJM leaders under IPC sections for murder and criminal conspiracy in the Tamang case.

The investigating agency had filed the final supplementary charge sheet before the court against Gurung, who is also the chief of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling, his wife Asha, former GJM leader Harkabahadur Chettri, GJM Assistant General Secretary Binoy Tamang, Pradeep Pradhan, Deputy Chief Executive of GTA Col Ramesh Allay and 17 others for criminal conspiracy, murder and other charges.

Prime accused in the case Nickol Tamang had, however, disappeared mysteriously from the Pintail village near Siliguri, in August 2010 where he was being held by the state CID for interrogation following his arrest.

Pema Tamang, wife of Nickol, had moved a habeas corpus petition before the Calcutta High Court praying that her husband be traced.

The high court had then directed the CBI to take up the Madan Tamang murder case and the Nickol Tamang disappearance case.

Tamang’s widow Bharati had later moved the Supreme Court seeking early completion of investigation and arrest of the accused persons.

[Via: PTI]

madantamangbailpaper

675 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

GTA, Panchayat Election and Kalimpong District
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

caraccident

Car Accident in Boksi Jhora – 1 Injured

December 16, 2016

A vehicle skidded off the road and fell about 100 feet below the road in Boksi Jhora. One person was injured. The locals have helped to retrieve him and send him to the hospital. The vehicle is said to be from Batasey, Shiva Gram. [Info via: Ishant Chhetri] 40,477 total views, […]

40,477 total views, 3,103 views today

teagarden

MANAGEMENT SHUTS DOWN RAIMATANGA and KALCHINI TEA GARDENS

December 14, 2016

Writes: Anand Tamang The Buxa Dooars Tea Co.Ltd Management has shut down Raimatanga and Kalchini Tea Gardens from today onwards, leaving over 3200 workers and their families in a lurch. The Management did not inform the workers anything till yesterday, and like everyday when the workers arrived to report to […]

53,406 total views, 3,093 views today

dharnadelhi

Dharna for Gorkhaland Gets Moral Support From Bodoland Leaders and AAGSU

December 12, 2016

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha led dharna for Gorkhaland currently underway in Delhi has found support from Gorkhas and Bodos in Assam. Showing solidarity with the cause, members of All Assam Gorkha Students Union also joined the dharna today. Leaders demanding Bodoland, who are also holding a similar dharna extended moral […]

69,670 total views, 3,095 views today

footbalposter

7 A Side Tournament at Govt HS Ground #Darjeeling

December 12, 2016

ALL FOOTBALL CLUBS ARE WELCOME Future Star Sporting Club have been organizing a football tournament every year since last three years at Govt. High School Ground… they are doing so again this year. All Football Clubs are welcome to join. For details please see the poster 69,785 total views, 3,091 views today […]

69,785 total views, 3,091 views today

bookrel

गीति सङ्गालो ‘हाँसु कसरी?’ -को लोकार्पण

December 12, 2016

पुस्तकहरूको प्रकाशन र सामाजिक-साहित्यिक कार्यक्रमहरूको आयोजनामा प्रायोजकका भूमिका निर्वाह गर्दैआएका गगन राईद्वारा प्रोयोजित एवं वेगवसन्त थापा र गणेश गजमेरका संयुक्त गीति सङ्गालो ‘हाँसु कसरी ?’-को गत आइतबारको दिन लोकार्पण गरिएपछि यी दुइ कविका सङ्गीत रचना र गीतकार प्रतिभा पनि सार्वजनिक भएको छ। 69,782 total views, 3,091 views today Comments comments

69,782 total views, 3,091 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support DEMONETIZATION initiated by the Central Govt.?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Dewakar Thatal – Born With Music in His Heart
    Dewakar Thatal – Born With Music in His Heart

    Dec 04, 2016 Comments Off on Dewakar Thatal – Born With Music in His Heart

    Our beloved Darjeeling has always been laden with talents and it is our honour to present before you the continuum of this legacy, the man who has climbed his way to the fame in the world of music – Dewakar...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress