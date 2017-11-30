Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 3,455 total views, 1,352 views today Comments comments 3,455 total views, 1,352 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung's involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt. "We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation," senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today.

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house.

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday.