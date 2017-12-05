Bimal Gurung Case Hearing to Continue on Friday

The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” at Supreme Court will continue on Friday.

The Hon’ble court had earlier on November 20th, issued an order calling for “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken…” which had effectively put a stay on the arrest of Bimal Gurung for the next two weeks. Following this, the West Bengal government had filed an application calling for quashing of the order.

Corresponding with TheDC, Ms. Reena Rai – a Supreme Court lawyer said, “The hearing continued today, and the Hon’ble court has adjourned the hearing for Friday.”

[Via: TheDC]

1,013 total views, 1,013 views today

Comments

comments