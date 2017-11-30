Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 3,452 total views, 1,349 views today Comments comments 3,452 total views, 1,349 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt. “We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 2,785 total views, 1,349 views today Comments comments 2,785 total views, 1,349 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 2,815 total views, 1,350 views today Comments comments 2,815 total views, 1,350 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 15,030 total views, 1,348 views today Comments comments 15,030 total views, 1,348 views today