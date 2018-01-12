Latest update January 12th, 2018 7:40 AM

Bimal Gurung is a fugitive, first respect the law of the land, says government

Jan 12, 2018

Bimal Gurung talks to media persons in Delhi

Via: TNN

KOLKATA: Beleaguered Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung, pushed to a corner and wings clipped, on Thursday expressed his willingness for a dialogue with the Mamata Banerjee government to defuse the Darjeeling crisis, claiming he wasn’t a separatist and his fight was for Gorkha identity.
Although this is the first time that Gurung offered to talk without any riders, the state refused to give credence to his statement, saying he was a fugitive on the run and should first respect the law of the land.

Gurung’s latest offer is in marked contrast to his earlier steadfast insistence that the Centre initiate tripartite Gorkhaland talks. On Thursday — a few days ahead of the January 15 hearing of his anticipatory bail plea in the Supreme Court — he did not mention Gorkhaland even once.

The Gurung faction has considerably weakened as his party rival Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa have tightened their grasp over the party and the Gorkhaland Territorial Adm-inistration (GTA). Tamang couldn’t be reached for comment.

According to a PTI report from Delhi, in his first direct interaction with reporters in an undisclosed location, Gurung also rejected Banerjee’s accusation that he was a separatist, saying his party’s dem-ands were within the purview of the Indian Constitution, and he believed in national integrity. Asked whether he was willing to hold a dialogue with Banerjee, he answered in the affirmative. “I’m ready for a dialogue. Dialogue is the way ahead,” he said. “Our agitation is for Gorkha identity.”

State tourism minister Goutam Deb refused to give any credence to Gurung’s statement. “To us, he is a person who is on the run from the law. He is booked under several penal offences, even under the UAPA. He has refused to pay heed to court-issued summons. First, he should respect the law of the land,” Deb said.

 

The apex court, on November 20, 2017, had issued a “no coercive action” order on the police, effectively insulating Gurung from arrest. Later, Gurung had given verbal assurance in court that he will not appear in public.

 

According to the agency report, Gurung said he had nothing against the people of Bengal, but the language and culture of Gorkhas were distinct from them and whatever they were demanding was within the ambit of the Constitution. He also accused the state government of acting in a “one-sided” manner following the start of an agitation in Darjeeling in June 8 last year. He claimed the state police had implicated him and his party’s workers in false criminal cases and sought an independent inquiry into the matter. Gurung also appealed for peace and asked his supporters to stay away from any illegal activities.

 

Police said they were keeping a close watch on the situation. A 15-member team comprising of CID and Darjeeling police is camping in New Delhi, where police suspect Gurung has shifted. Three senior officers were asked to move to New Delhi even last Thursday. The team has been tasked to keep a close watch on the renegade leaders and whom they are meeting in Delhi. Earlier, in September, police had arrested three senior GJM leaders — all Gurung loyalists — from Gurugram. These leaders, along with GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, had been tasked by Gurung to liaise with Darjeeling MP and Union minister S S Ahluwalia and Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

[Via: Times of India]

Half Marathon for peace in the hills

January 12, 2018

Half-marathon run of 21 kilometer race is being held in Darjeeling on Friday. The marathon is being organized by GTA to improve police-public relations.

Binay to visit Takhvar

January 12, 2018

GTA chief Binay Tamang is set to visit Takkvar on Sunday, the territory of Bimal Gurung, and interact with local people there.

GNLF to hold public meeting in Darjeeling

January 12, 2018

GNLF is all set to hold a public meeting in Darjeeling on 28 January.

Anju to participate in half-marathon

January 12, 2018

Anju Bobby George to participate in the half-marathon on Friday at Darjeeling. She is the chief guest of the event. International athlete Anju who hails from Kerala and bronze medallist in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championship in Athletics in Paris, first Indian athlete ever to win a medal […]

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति-

January 4, 2018

बिगत दुइ महिना अघिमात्र गठित संयुक्त माध्यमिक शिक्षक कल्याण संगठनले आफ्नो स्थापनको लगतै बर्तमान अवस्थामा शिक्षकगणको ज्वलन्त समस्याहरुमा आन्दोलन कालमा रोकिएको तीन महिनाको वेतन अनि जीटीए क्षेत्रका उच्च अनि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयका चार सय उन्नतीस शिक्षक शिक्षिकाको डीआई अप्रूभलको विषय लिएर जीटीए बोर्ड अफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन चेयरम्यान अनि भाइस चेयरम्यानसँग निरन्तर […]

