Bimal Gurung losing control in Darjeeling hills

-With rise of rebel leader Binoy Tamang, photos of GJM chief removed from party office

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung, the most powerful political leader in the strife-torn Darjeeling hills in West Bengal, is increasingly finding himself alienated in the hills.

Removal of his photograph from a party office in Kalimpong was among the latest incident that showed his dwindling power in the GJM.

The 11th foundation day of the GJM was observed on Saturday and it was the faction led by rebel leader Binoy Tamang which held programmes in Darjeeling and his supporter Anit Thapa at Kalimpong.

The development came a day after the GJM councillors from Kurseong had pledged their support to Mr. Tamang.

Mr. Tamang, who had been made chairperson of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration ( GTA), had emerged as a separate power centre backed by the State government while Mr. Gurung had been forced to remain in hiding for the last three months due to police cases and arrest warrants issued against him.

Over the past few days, the police had been mounting pressure on him and his associates in Darjeeling.

The police made public announcements at Patleybas, a stronghold of Mr. Gurung, asking people against whom warrants had been issued to surrender.

