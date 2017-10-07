Latest update October 7th, 2017 9:26 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal Gurung losing control in Darjeeling hills

Oct 07, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Bimal Gurung losing control in Darjeeling hills

-With rise of rebel leader Binoy Tamang, photos of GJM chief removed from party office

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung, the most powerful political leader in the strife-torn Darjeeling hills in West Bengal, is increasingly finding himself alienated in the hills.

Removal of his photograph from a party office in Kalimpong was among the latest incident that showed his dwindling power in the GJM.

The 11th foundation day of the GJM was observed on Saturday and it was the faction led by rebel leader Binoy Tamang which held programmes in Darjeeling and his supporter Anit Thapa at Kalimpong.

The development came a day after the GJM councillors from Kurseong had pledged their support to Mr. Tamang.

Mr. Tamang, who had been made chairperson of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration ( GTA), had emerged as a separate power centre backed by the State government while Mr. Gurung had been forced to remain in hiding for the last three months due to police cases and arrest warrants issued against him.

Over the past few days, the police had been mounting pressure on him and his associates in Darjeeling.

The police made public announcements at Patleybas, a stronghold of Mr. Gurung, asking people against whom warrants had been issued to surrender.

 

[Via: The Hindu]

18 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

Gurung’s photo removed on GJM foundation day; Tamang mounts pressure on BJP
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 1,823 total views, 311 views today Comments comments

1,823 total views, 311 views today

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.

October 7, 2017

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today. 2,506 total views, 310 views today Comments comments

2,506 total views, 310 views today

Kalimpong: On Foundation Day – Binoy Faction Ousts Bimal Flags From Party Office in Kalimpong

October 7, 2017

Ten years to the date Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was formed, a faction of rebels led by one time trusted lieutenant Binoy Tamang, today removed flags with Bimal Gurung’s pictures in it. GJM cadres, as well as ordinary citizens in the hills are in a state of confusion, and are observing […]

2,543 total views, 308 views today

In Kurseong: GJM Foundation Day Dominated by Anit Thapa Faction

October 7, 2017

In Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha foundation day was dominated by supporters of Anit Thapa faction. Many, including Kurseong MLA Dr Rohit Sharma however told the press that “we are here to specifically celebrate the foundation day of our party, and not for anything else.” What was telling though in […]

2,543 total views, 308 views today

SAMUEL GURUNG SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 6, 2017

GJMM Kalimpong leader Samuel Gurung has given his support to Binay Tamang and stated to run the GTA effectively. 4,560 total views, 309 views today Comments comments

4,560 total views, 309 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress