Bimal Gurung planning to enter Darjeeling again: Intel

Bimal Gurung isn’t giving up. The fugitive GJM president has plans to enter the Hills yet again before the October 30 deadline and this time with more fire power, say intelligence agencies. The UAPA accused may even use a “human shield” with handpicked men from the tea garden bustees on the forest fringes to make it difficult for the police to open fire.

The inputs serve a warning to the state police that apparently went into a “misadventure” on Friday by sending just around 20 policemen -without bulletproof jackets and headgears -to confront a 170 strong Gorkhaland Personnel (GLP) force armed with AK47 and other sophisticated weapons, explosives and gadgets. It is another matter that police sent reinforcements later adding the total number to 100. It is quite evident from the recoveries made by the police following the pre-dawn encounter near Bengal-Sikkim border on Friday and the consequent raids across the Hills that the Gurung brigade has stockpiled huge arms and explosives from the Northeast to challenge the state’s might.

The men in uniform, mostly unfamiliar with the forest terrains along the border area were caught off the guards after they trekked 10 kilometres downhill to reach the spot even though they knew the location of the fugitive leader and also GLP training camp. The cops could have taken a tip from rebel GJM leader Binay Tamang who had a key role in forming the GLP nine years ago in 2008 and engaged the commando force of the state police now stationed in Darjeeling. Director general of police Surajit Kar Purakayastha is going to Darjeeling sometime next week.

Police are now trying to penetrate among the Gurung loyalists and collect information on two key persons -GJM youth wing president Prakash Tamang and Gurung’s trusted aide Dipak Male. The duo is in touch with Sanjay Thulung alias Sanjay Rai, former GTA sabhasad from Tukdah-Glenburn constituency . Thulung is wanted by Darjeeling police and Assam Police in an arms case. According to police, Thulung has been working with GLP member Umesh Kami for five years since 2012 to draw up Bimal Gurung’s security shield. CID on Saturday froze bank accounts of three Darjeeling-based businessmen who had been funding the Gurung faction.

But what is Gurung up to?
Intelligence sources say that Gurung, now in hiding, is not being able to come to terms with the winds of change in his party . He still believes that that he holds the sway in the Hills.He is thus desperate to make a public appearance in Darjeeling and tell the people that he has been made scapegoat because he has been fighting for Gorkhaland. He wants to don the “martyr’s image” before he courts arrest.

On Saturday, police arrested Dipak Tamang from Kalimpong’s bustling momo market at Alagarah for his alleged involvement in the torching of the police vehicle on Friday. Two others have been arrested in connection with the IED blast at Kalimpong days ago killing civic volunteer Rakesh Rawat.

[Via: TNN]

 

 

 

FLASH NEWS

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 1,460 total views, 1,460 views today Comments comments

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 5,610 total views, 2,427 views today Comments comments

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 5,609 total views, 2,426 views today Comments comments

