Latest update May 12th, 2017 6:15 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal Gurung responds to Indranil Sen’s ‘steel trunk’ remark

May 12, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal Gurung responds to Indranil Sen’s ‘steel trunk’ remark

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Sensing popular mood in the hills, Bimal Gurung today launched a vitriolic attack on the “steel trunk” jibe of state minister and Trinamul leader Indranil Sen even as the ruling party, which seems to be on the back foot, declined comment on the statement.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha today organised a public meeting at Darjeeling Motor Stand and most of the speakers picked on the “steel trunk” comment. The Morcha interpreted Sen’s “six-foot steel trunk” as a coffin and launched a tirade against Sen.

“They come and say I and Roshan Giri need to be packed in a coffin and sent out of the district. The minister probably does not know that a lot of Gorkhas are packed in coffins after guarding our country’s boundary. It is because of our Gorkha brothers guard on the borders that ministers can sleep peacefully at their homes. A minister who has never come and offered even a khada when the coffins of our martyrs are brought home has no right to talk in this language,” said Gurung.

As hundreds of Morcha supporters clapped, Gurung added: “This is our land. The soil of this land is wet with the sweat and blood of our forefathers. Who is he to tell us that he will send us out of this district? The heart of every Gorkha is hurt by such statements.”

Sen in his election speech had said: “I have brought 32 steel trunks of 6ft length and ropes. Now it is your job, brothers and sisters. The elections are slated for May 14 and cast your votes for the TMC and the GNLF and pack Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and all their candidates and send them to another district. At that time, you will hear them singing Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (never say goodbye) from inside the trunks.”

Trinamul leaders admit in private that Sen’s comment has put the party on the back foot. “A lot of our hard work has been undone by the statement. The comment was uncalled for,” said a Trinamul leader.

Asked if the comment was uncalled for, minister and Trinamul leader Gautam Deb refused to give a direct comment. “I would like to reserve my comments as I do not know what was said. However, it is very unfortunate that they are raising the Gorkhaland issue in a civic election where the issue is about civic amenities.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

63 total views, 38 views today

Comments

comments

"Raking up #Gorkhaland issue not appropriate" says Gautam Deb
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJM RALLY IN DARJEELING TODAY

May 11, 2017

GJM held a public rally today in Darjeeling 12,426 total views, 3,564 views today Comments comments

12,426 total views, 3,564 views today

TMC and GJM candidates celebrate Buddha Purnima

May 11, 2017

Setting aside all political rivalry, TMC candidate Chung Chung Bhutia and GJM candidate Gyamsto Tshring of Ward No. 31 celebrated Buddha Purnima together on May 10 in Darjeeling. 12,425 total views, 3,564 views today Comments comments

12,425 total views, 3,564 views today

SAD: DR. LALITA RAI AHMED PASSES AWAY

May 9, 2017

Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace! 23,319 total views, 3,559 views today […]

23,319 total views, 3,559 views today

SEVERE WEATHER IN THE HILLS!

May 9, 2017

Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a […]

23,220 total views, 3,569 views today

“Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!”

May 8, 2017

Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms. 49,268 total views, 4,837 views today Comments comments

49,268 total views, 4,837 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress